GUEST ESSAY: Johnsburg reval project is long overdue, will ensure fairness

Every decision that we make as your elected officials is weighed against our own moral codes. There are two fundamental factors that all five of us agree are primary. Is the action we are taking fair? Is it necessary?

When the board decided to commit to the two-year project of a townwide assessment re-val, it was 2019. Pandemics were a topic of sci-fi movies and inflation was so ‘70s. Our equalization rate was bouncing around 2% while towns around us were consistently achieving 75% and better. What that told us was that we were taxing properties on assessments that were at only 1.9% of current market value. With no standardization in valuation, the board could not say that each homeowner was being taxed at the same rate.

Why does that matter? It matters because it creates what is called “inequity,” or a system in which some people are picking up the tab for others. The state has provided us with data that shows our measure of uniformity is outside the acceptable range.

We’ve been living with this inequity for a long time — why do we have to correct it now? Also, a fair question. What we’ve discovered is that over time (and this has happened across the country, not just here) for one reason or another, the burden tends to become heavier on the properties of lower value. This may be because markets tend to drive higher-end houses up in value faster, because people living more modestly don’t have the resources to pay attention to their assessments and argue them down, or any number of other reasons. The bottom line is, by failing to properly assess property, we are worsening the large and growing inequalities in the distribution of wealth and income. Here in Johnsburg, 56% of people living in mobile homes are going to see a reduction in their values. That means they have been paying more than they should.

Additional benefits of putting the town on the right path with assessment right now include:

Real Property Tax Law mandates that real property in each assessing unit shall be assessed at a uniform percentage of value. It’s a law.

By maintaining assessments at market value each year, we can consistently receive an equalization rate of 100. This eliminates shifts in school and county tax apportionment due to fluctuating equalization rates.

By keeping assessments up to date, we are likely to have fewer tax certiorari cases.

Because state land assessments are frozen at the year of the last municipal-wide reassessment, frequent reassessments allow us to make changes in market value that they could not otherwise capture.

County sales tax distribution is based on taxable assessed value of the town — the increase in value that we will see means more sales tax income to the town, which offsets some of the tax burden on everyone.

Throughout the length of the project, we have engaged with the state, the county and other town assessors. The state did conduct an early analysis of residential assessment level based on the “preliminary” assessments, and found the level of residential assessments looked like 100%. For the two standard methods they ran, the estimates were 101.74 and 95.72. The assessor has utilized advice from other assessors as well as the Real Property System (RPS) software that most assessors use. It includes individual valuation modules that enable users to value property by the three standard approaches to value (cost, market and income). We are able to provide comparable property evaluations proving accuracy. In Warren County, the towns of Lake Luzerne and Queensbury have conducted recent in-house reassessments. The costs associated with hiring outside assistance was certainly a factor in the decision to do an in-house reval. But we also recognized that we have an assessor who had the interest, resources and skills to conduct a reassessment without contractor assistance.

We have updated the community via discussion in town board meetings, weekly virtual town hall forums, an in-person and virtual community workshop conducted in September of 2021 which was videotaped and can be accessed through the town’s website. The board has been open, honest and accessible throughout the process. The board are taxpayers, and we, too, are getting in line to ask questions. We are empathetic to those whose values have risen but we are also accountable to those who have gone down significantly. We agree that we are in unprecedented times and this brings us back to our original test — is this fair and necessary? The answer seems clear: A large portion of our community’s most vulnerable citizens have been paying more than their fair share, and acceptance of this reval will provide them with relief at a time when it is most needed.

Our staff have worked very hard to create a safe process through which individuals are able to sit down with the assessor and review their property information. She will then take all new information into consideration and will be sending out letters later in the spring with any changes. If individuals are not satisfied, we convene a Board of Assessment Review in late May. There is a process — with opportunities for feedback and discussion along the way. Questions are encouraged and welcome.

We asked the assessor to do a job. We — all five board members — support her and the work she has done. We commend her on the work she has done. We encourage property owners to engage in the process that we have established. Each valuation is a unique situation, and there is no blanket statement that can be provided to explain all of the different scenarios. As citizens of Johnsburg, do your part by engaging in the proceedings in constructive, affirmative and factual ways so that we can complete the revaluation process in the most equitable manner possible.

Andrea Hogan is the supervisor for the town of Johnsburg. She is also an Adirondack Park Agency board member and former director of the Adirondack Community Outreach Center. She has dedicated most of her adult life to working on issues of inequality and food insecurity.