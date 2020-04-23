Guest essay: It's time to move to vote at home

There are many advantages of VAH including: every registered voter gets a paper ballot in the mail, promoting a higher return; voting becomes much more convenient; a voter can take time to research candidates and referenda on the ballot; the election cost per voter has decreased in states that participate; there’s no need to purchase and repair voting machines; there is no need to train and hire staff for polling places; and finally it provides a paper trail and reduces the potential of electronic system hacking.

How can New York move in this direction?

The first step is for people to get an absentee ballot for the June 23, 2020 primary election. Governor Cuomo has signed an executive order for a no-excuse absentee ballot for the June election. You can call your local county Board of Elections office, or print an application from the BOE web site.

We can do the same thing for the general election. Once we participate by mail, it will allow the boards of elections to practice ramping up for a future Vote at Home process.