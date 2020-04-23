Guest essay: It's time to move to vote at home

As so many aspects of our lives have changed during this challenging time, one area that has the potential for positive impact is that of voting.
New York has lagged in progressive voting policies, only moving to an early voting option in 2019. Currently, state law requires an excuse for receiving an absentee ballot for the general election. The Legislature has completed step 1 to moving to a no-excuse absentee ballot option, with the final step set to be on the ballot in 2021.
Given the current extenuating circumstances, now is the time to move in the direction of a Vote at Home practice process for the November 2020 election.
What is Vote at Home? There are currently 5 states in the U.S. who do all their elections by mail: Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Utah and Hawaii. Every registered voter receives their ballots several weeks before an election and is given a deadline for submission. Multiple return options include postage-paid return envelopes, secure drop-off locations and staffed vote centers. Signature verification on each return ballot envelope emulates the in-person signature process.
There are many advantages of VAH including: every registered voter gets a paper ballot in the mail, promoting a higher return; voting becomes much more convenient; a voter can take time to research candidates and referenda on the ballot; the election cost per voter has decreased in states that participate; there’s no need to purchase and repair voting machines; there is no need to train and hire staff for polling places; and finally it provides a paper trail and reduces the potential of electronic system hacking.
How can New York move in this direction?
The first step is for people to get an absentee ballot for the June 23, 2020 primary election. Governor Cuomo has signed an executive order for a no-excuse absentee ballot for the June election. You can call your local county Board of Elections office, or print an application from the BOE web site.
We can do the same thing for the general election. Once we participate by mail, it will allow the boards of elections to practice ramping up for a future Vote at Home process.
Should we have a large turnout of absentee votes for both the primary and general election, the next step is for NY to allow a Permanent Absentee Status. This is where the state allows the voter to request absentee status only once to automatically get a ballot delivered each election (unless they opt out). If we can get to 70% participation, it will pave the way to the final step — a full vote at home process, in which every active registered voter automatically gets a ballot delivered, for every election.
Many have asked, “When will we get back to normal?” Chances are that many things we thought of as normal will either change or go away in the future. I, for one, would like to see us change our electoral process for the better.
