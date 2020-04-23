Guest essay: It's time to move to vote at home
0 comments
Guest essay

Guest essay: It's time to move to vote at home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As so many aspects of our lives have changed during this challenging time, one area that has the potential for positive impact is that of voting.

New York has lagged in progressive voting policies, only moving to an early voting option in 2019. Currently, state law requires an excuse for receiving an absentee ballot for the general election. The Legislature has completed step 1 to moving to a no-excuse absentee ballot option, with the final step set to be on the ballot in 2021.

Connie Bosse

Connie Bosse

Given the current extenuating circumstances, now is the time to move in the direction of a Vote at Home practice process for the November 2020 election.

What is Vote at Home? There are currently 5 states in the U.S. who do all their elections by mail: Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Utah and Hawaii. Every registered voter receives their ballots several weeks before an election and is given a deadline for submission. Multiple return options include postage-paid return envelopes, secure drop-off locations and staffed vote centers. Signature verification on each return ballot envelope emulates the in-person signature process.

There are many advantages of VAH including: every registered voter gets a paper ballot in the mail, promoting a higher return; voting becomes much more convenient; a voter can take time to research candidates and referenda on the ballot; the election cost per voter has decreased in states that participate; there’s no need to purchase and repair voting machines; there is no need to train and hire staff for polling places; and finally it provides a paper trail and reduces the potential of electronic system hacking.

How can New York move in this direction?

The first step is for people to get an absentee ballot for the June 23, 2020 primary election. Governor Cuomo has signed an executive order for a no-excuse absentee ballot for the June election. You can call your local county Board of Elections office, or print an application from the BOE web site.

We can do the same thing for the general election. Once we participate by mail, it will allow the boards of elections to practice ramping up for a future Vote at Home process.

Should we have a large turnout of absentee votes for both the primary and general election, the next step is for NY to allow a Permanent Absentee Status. This is where the state allows the voter to request absentee status only once to automatically get a ballot delivered each election (unless they opt out). If we can get to 70% participation, it will pave the way to the final step — a full vote at home process, in which every active registered voter automatically gets a ballot delivered, for every election.

Many have asked, “When will we get back to normal?” Chances are that many things we thought of as normal will either change or go away in the future. I, for one, would like to see us change our electoral process for the better.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Commentary: Forget about the Steele dossier. Trump's conduct in office is the real scandal
Columnists

Commentary: Forget about the Steele dossier. Trump's conduct in office is the real scandal

In 2018 President Donald Trump tweeted: "The only 'Collusion' is that of the Democrats with Russia and many others." This week the idea that Trump was the victim, not the beneficiary, of Russian meddling in 2016 was revived. The impetus was the release of previously redacted footnotes from last year's report on the Russia investigation by Michael E. Horowitz, the Justice Department's inspector ...

+5
Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?
Columnists

Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?

Earlier this week, thousands of people wrangled by a conservative political group drove into the Capitol area of Lansing, Mich., to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Among them were some Second Amendment hard-liners and anti-government activists openly carrying firearms. President Donald Trump's response? Um, was that the president of ...

+6
Commentary: Trump's xenophobia will exacerbate crisis
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's xenophobia will exacerbate crisis

At a time when COVID-19 is making global solidarity and cooperation more important than ever, President Donald Trump is instead continuing to push a divisive and nationalistic agenda. He has contradicted guidance from health experts, called COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," refused to alleviate the density inside migrant detention centers and implemented unnecessary, draconian restrictions along ...

Commentary: Small businesses need help now. Congress would rather play politics
Columnists

Commentary: Small businesses need help now. Congress would rather play politics

As hard to believe as it may be, Republicans and Democrats couldn't agree Thursday to a deal to pump more money into the new Paycheck Protection Program, which doled out $350 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses in less than two weeks. So the program will go dark, most likely until next week, despite the enormous demand from companies struggling to keep their payrolls intact during ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News