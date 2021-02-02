GUEST ESSAY: In rural areas especially, New York must bridge the digital divide

The Third Way, a national think tank, estimated that 24 million Americans lack high-speed broadband internet because of insufficient availability or high cost. Yet connectivity alone does not bridge the digital divide; if broadband is not affordable, it is not accessible.

How is this playing out locally? In the Capital Region, there is a noticeable difference in broadband availability in rural counties when compared to more densely populated counties. While Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady have wired low-cost broadband coverage near 99 to 100 percent, Columbia, Greene, Schoharie and Washington are all below 90 percent. In Washington County, with a population around 61,000 and coverage rate of 87.6 percent, about 7,600 residents are underserved by broadband.

These data show that not everyone in the Capital Region has the same access to online higher education, which is key to meeting our local workforce needs in health care, teaching, technology and other critical sectors. Lack of access to reliable, affordable internet — particularly in the midst of a pandemic — is a barrier to job growth and sustaining a strong economy.