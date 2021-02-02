GUEST ESSAY: In rural areas especially, New York must bridge the digital divide

Individuals and families in rural New York are feeling the effects of being disconnected. A persistent gap in low-cost, high-speed internet is affecting their educational plans and, potentially, their livelihoods.
For those whose dreams include a post-secondary degree, or whose situations necessitate learning new skills to increase their chances of finding jobs in the current economic climate, access to education is vital.
Of particular importance during the pandemic is access to online education, which is one of the fastest growing segments of higher education in the United States. But too many people in rural communities find themselves blocked by the digital divide: the gulf between those with access to computer devices and high-speed internet and those without it.
The disparities in access to education have been exacerbated by responses to COVID-19’s impacts on society: schools, colleges, and universities switching to online or hybrid delivery; college students deferring or abandoning their dreams; and degree programs being eliminated at some schools.
The imbalance in access is undercutting our ability to develop a workforce that will drive economic recovery. While unemployment figures are vastly improved from the spring, the number of nonfarm jobs in the Capital Region is still down 43,000 from a year ago.
The Third Way, a national think tank, estimated that 24 million Americans lack high-speed broadband internet because of insufficient availability or high cost. Yet connectivity alone does not bridge the digital divide; if broadband is not affordable, it is not accessible.
How is this playing out locally? In the Capital Region, there is a noticeable difference in broadband availability in rural counties when compared to more densely populated counties. While Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady have wired low-cost broadband coverage near 99 to 100 percent, Columbia, Greene, Schoharie and Washington are all below 90 percent. In Washington County, with a population around 61,000 and coverage rate of 87.6 percent, about 7,600 residents are underserved by broadband.
These data show that not everyone in the Capital Region has the same access to online higher education, which is key to meeting our local workforce needs in health care, teaching, technology and other critical sectors. Lack of access to reliable, affordable internet — particularly in the midst of a pandemic — is a barrier to job growth and sustaining a strong economy.
I urge policymakers to recognize high-speed broadband access as a fundamental societal need, such as infrastructure for water and utilities. Federal and state funds for broadband access projects will help down the road, but would-be online learners with no access to broadband are stuck for now.
Fortunately, New York has taken encouraging steps. In 2015, Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched the Broadband for All program. This $500 million investment has improved high-speed internet connectivity for millions, and our state is considered among the leaders in this area.
But availability of wired low-cost broadband — defined as plans that cost $60 or less per month — is still at just 70 percent statewide, according to the data and advocacy group BroadbandNow. Acknowledging that it is a work in progress, Cuomo recently proposed a $15-per-month cap for low-income families.
As we head into a post-COVID recovery period, all of the state’s residents, especially in rural communities, need equitable access to high-speed broadband. It is an investment in the labor force and the talent pipelines that support businesses and local economies.
Beyond education, broadband access has beneficial effects on health care and legal services. In addressing an urgent need for rural legal services, I commend the New York State Bar Association for urging Congress, state, and local policymakers to provide funding to ensure broadband access for rural communities.
In August, Western Governors University launched a $1 million scholarship program to grant high-speed internet access and devices to students who lack these resources. The Online Access Scholarship program is part of a broader WGU initiative aimed at working with policymakers, funders and private industry to close the digital divide.
We cannot afford to let lack of broadband access serve as a barrier between individuals and learning opportunities, or between the region’s businesses and the talent they require to thrive and grow. Moving forward in a landscape dramatically changed by COVID-19 will require all of us to work together to raise the bar academically and economically in every county in the state.
Rebecca L. Watts serves as a regional vice president for Western Governors University, a nonprofit, accredited university focused on competency-based learning that serves more than 120,000 students, including 2,900 in New York and 250 in the Capital Region. She holds a doctorate in higher ed.