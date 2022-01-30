GUEST ESSAY: HPV vaccine is effective in cancer prevention

In January, we recognize Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and the power of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to prevent cancer caused by HPV.

HPV is extremely common and most people will contract it at some point in their lives, though not all cases will lead to cancer.

The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2021, more than 14,000 cases of cervical cancer were diagnosed and nearly 4,300 women died from cervical cancer. Almost all of these cases could have been prevented with the vaccine.

The HPV vaccine has nearly two decades of proven safety and efficacy. The vaccine is the most effective way to prevent cervical cancer. More than 135 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed since approval. In fact, since the vaccine was first introduced, HPV infections and precancers among teen girls and young adult women have dropped by over 80 percent in the United States.

Doctors recommend a two-dose series for all youth, ages 9 to 15. A third dose is recommended for those over the age of 15. Everyone through age 26 years should get HPV vaccine if they are not fully vaccinated already.

Less than 60 percent of adolescents receive the HPV vaccine, compared to roughly 90 percent of adolescents who receive the TDaP (tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis) and meningococcal (the bacteria that causes meningitis) vaccines, which can all be given at the same time.

Locally, the HPV vaccine rates are very low: the percent of 13-year-old adolescents with a complete series in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are 39%, 31.25%, and 27.1%, respectively.

The HPV vaccine is a safe, proven method to protect youth and young adults from developing potential cancers. The Health Promotion Center (HPC) at Glens Falls Hospital, through our Cancer Prevention in Action program, encourages healthy behaviors like HPV vaccination. We work with community organizations to educate parents, young people and health care providers about the importance of the HPV vaccine as it is cancer prevention.

Through school presentations and educational events, the HPC provides up-to-date information to help parents and families make informed health decisions to protect themselves and others. We also partner with local health care providers to offer staff trainings and educational materials for patients. The recommendations of health care providers play a significant role in patients’ health decisions, and we’re grateful to partner with local providers to improve our community’s health.

Whether you’re a local school, parent or health care provider, if you are interested in working with the HPC on this important topic, please reach out to Rachel Yattaw (ryattaw@glensfallshosp.org) or visit our webpage: (glensfallshospital.org/services/community-services/health-promotion-center/cancer-prevention-in-action/).

The HPV vaccine is cancer prevention, and we’re eager to expand our impact in the community to make a lasting difference in the health and well-being of residents of Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

Rachel Yattaw is program coordinator for the Glens Falls Hospital Health Promotion Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0