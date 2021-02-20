GUEST ESSAY: Hospital's Infusion Center used antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients

Since our first infusion in December 2020, we have been able to offer this therapy to more than 125 individuals with COVID-19, the majority of whom have been able to recover from the virus in the comfort of their own homes.

Like many of the services and programs we have brought to our community since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, this has been a collaborative effort. Our provider and pharmacy partners have worked with the Infusion Center to ensure a smooth process for our patients. It’s rewarding to follow-up with each patient who has received the treatment and hear what the treatment has meant to them and how it helped them on the road to recovery.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten public health, and here at Glens Falls Hospital we are doing everything possible to keep our communities safe — from playing a major role in vaccine distribution to making new treatments and therapies that have the potential to save lives available to our communities.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is just one tool in our toolbox to help fight against this ongoing pandemic. I urge you to continue to practice safety measures that have been put in place to protect yourself and the people you love. And remember, the team at Glens Falls Hospital is here for you through it all.

