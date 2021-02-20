GUEST ESSAY: Hospital's Infusion Center used antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients

At Glens Falls Hospital, we strive to remain on the cutting edge of medicine so that our patients have access to the latest advancements in care, without having to travel too far from home. We are always excited about bringing new treatments and technologies to Glens Falls Hospital so we can improve the experience, health and well-being of the people we serve.
The Infusion Center offers many treatments and specialty medications for short-term therapy and long-term chronic disease management. Our clinical team continuously works to provide new services and treatments as they become available.
In November 2020, for example, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for two new treatments for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for progression of the illness. The hospital team worked diligently to be able to administer these new monoclonal antibody therapies. Early reports suggest that the monoclonal antibody therapies can be effective in slowing the progression of COVID-19 and reducing a patient’s chances of getting sicker and requiring hospitalization.
As nurse manager of the Infusion Center, I am particularly proud and excited to be able to offer this new treatment to our community. Patients who come to the hospital for monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 are treated in a separate area than non-COVID patients, ensuring that we continue to adhere to the strictest safety protocols to protect all patients and employees.
Since our first infusion in December 2020, we have been able to offer this therapy to more than 125 individuals with COVID-19, the majority of whom have been able to recover from the virus in the comfort of their own homes.
Like many of the services and programs we have brought to our community since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, this has been a collaborative effort. Our provider and pharmacy partners have worked with the Infusion Center to ensure a smooth process for our patients. It’s rewarding to follow-up with each patient who has received the treatment and hear what the treatment has meant to them and how it helped them on the road to recovery.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten public health, and here at Glens Falls Hospital we are doing everything possible to keep our communities safe — from playing a major role in vaccine distribution to making new treatments and therapies that have the potential to save lives available to our communities.
Monoclonal antibody therapy is just one tool in our toolbox to help fight against this ongoing pandemic. I urge you to continue to practice safety measures that have been put in place to protect yourself and the people you love. And remember, the team at Glens Falls Hospital is here for you through it all.