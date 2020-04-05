GUEST ESSAY: Hospital's caregivers devoted to patients during pandemic

Jan. 17 seems like a lifetime ago. This was the first time the novel coronavirus, now known as COVID-19, was brought to my attention.
The outbreak was in full swing in Wuhan, China and as an epidemiologist, it immediately captured my attention. Four days later, the U.S. had the first case identified in a traveler. It was then that the John Hopkins coronavirus interactive map became a permanent fixture on my computer. Little did we know that day what the next week, and every week thereafter would bring.
On Jan. 26, Glens Falls Hospital began planning for what, at the time, seemed like a long shot possibility of experiencing this in our community. That work started with a gap analysis. Through preparedness drills and scenario planning, we quickly identified any areas of vulnerability and put policies and procedures in place to address them.
For example, we implemented a flagging system in our electronic medical records that identified patients who, through travel, could have been exposed to the virus. We educated all employees on COVID-19 and provided specialized training to providers and caregivers on the front lines.
In February, we began planning for a COVID-19 patient surge. As part of that, we’ve seized opportunities to deploy additional clinical resources in areas of need by cross-training physicians and nurses who have the skill set needed to care for the sickest patients. We remain in close coordination with the CDC and local/state health officials to increase our understanding of the virus.
As health care professionals, we are called to be on the front lines to care for people who are affected by the virus, but we all have a role to play in putting an end to this pandemic. We are at a critical point, and the decisions we make today will have a lasting impact on our future.
I strongly encourage all members of our community to do their part by following the guidelines established by the CDC and New York Department of Health for social distancing, proper hygiene and respiratory etiquette.
These are challenging times, to be sure. People are fearful, anxious and worried for themselves and their loved ones. The nature of this pandemic requires us to distance ourselves physically, but it’s important to remember that we’re all in this together. In the days and weeks to come, thank your local health care providers, grocery store employees and other people on the front lines, be patient with yourself and others and continue to safely offer help to neighbors in need.
As this situation continues to unfold, know that the dedicated providers, nurses and other caregivers at Glens Falls Hospital are here for you. We’re prepared to offer the best possible care to our friends and neighbors throughout the region. Help us help you, stay home, keep your distance, and wash your hands frequently.
Hillary Alycon is the director of Infection Prevention and Control at Glens Falls Hospital.
