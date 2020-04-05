GUEST ESSAY: Hospital's caregivers devoted to patients during pandemic

As health care professionals, we are called to be on the front lines to care for people who are affected by the virus, but we all have a role to play in putting an end to this pandemic. We are at a critical point, and the decisions we make today will have a lasting impact on our future.

I strongly encourage all members of our community to do their part by following the guidelines established by the CDC and New York Department of Health for social distancing, proper hygiene and respiratory etiquette.

These are challenging times, to be sure. People are fearful, anxious and worried for themselves and their loved ones. The nature of this pandemic requires us to distance ourselves physically, but it’s important to remember that we’re all in this together. In the days and weeks to come, thank your local health care providers, grocery store employees and other people on the front lines, be patient with yourself and others and continue to safely offer help to neighbors in need.

As this situation continues to unfold, know that the dedicated providers, nurses and other caregivers at Glens Falls Hospital are here for you. We’re prepared to offer the best possible care to our friends and neighbors throughout the region. Help us help you, stay home, keep your distance, and wash your hands frequently.

Hillary Alycon is the director of Infection Prevention and Control at Glens Falls Hospital.