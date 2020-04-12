Guest essay: Hospital workers feel grateful for all the support
Guest essay: Hospital workers feel grateful for all the support

More than two months ago, as the first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was identified in the United States, the staff at Glens Falls Hospital began taking steps to prepare for its arrival here.

As the virus has continued to spread throughout the world, our physicians, nurses and other employees have worked tirelessly to not only provide care for members of our community affected by the virus but continue providing high-quality care for countless others.

And that work is being recognized in ways we could have never imagined.

While we are always proud of the incredible strength, resiliency and commitment our team displays in moments of uncertainty, the recent outpouring of support has been incredible to see. In these moments, it’s important to recognize the team members who are on the front lines of this pandemic. Our Emergency Department physicians, nurses and other team members are truly our first lines of defense. When faced with adversity and uncertainty, this team has banded together to be sure we’re as prepared as possible to effectively treat patients who might be affected by COVID-19.

When the pandemic first touched our community, the Emergency Department quickly stood up a tent and trailer outside the hospital to offer onsite testing. During that time, we were able to test nearly 700 individuals for the virus.

As the situation has evolved and federal regulations around telehealth and emergency medicine have shifted, the team has moved toward offering telehealth services in the Emergency Department to patients who might be affected by COVID-19.

This move increases protection for patients and employees, while also reducing our use of personal protective equipment. This is happening even as we continue to prepare for an expected surge in patients. Our team is working closely with the hospital command center to be sure we have the right resources in place to provide the best possible care to everyone.

In taking a brief moment to reflect on the last few weeks, there is one word that rises to the top: gratitude. As colleagues, we jumped in head-first together because that’s what our community needs and deserves.

What we didn’t necessarily expect was the incredible support we’ve received from the community during these trying times. From the beginning, the community has rallied behind our team to donate food, equipment, gift cards and more. The outpouring of support has fueled our fight as we prepare for what’s ahead.

While every small act of kindness has been deeply appreciated, last week’s Hospital Heroes parade was a moment that we’ll never forget.

As health care professionals, we are called to serve. We are on the front lines because we choose to be. Words can’t adequately express the gratitude and love every member of the Glens Falls Hospital family felt that day.

Moments like those lift our spirits and return us to what matters most right now: providing the best possible care to each and every person who counts on us.

While we’re not certain what the days and weeks ahead will hold, we know that our team remains calm, confident and equipped with the resources they need to care for members of our community.

Who they are

Maxime Berube, MD, is medical director of the Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Department and Mary Shannon, MS-RN, is associate chief nursing officer at the hospital.

