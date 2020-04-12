Guest essay: Hospital workers feel grateful for all the support

As the situation has evolved and federal regulations around telehealth and emergency medicine have shifted, the team has moved toward offering telehealth services in the Emergency Department to patients who might be affected by COVID-19.

This move increases protection for patients and employees, while also reducing our use of personal protective equipment. This is happening even as we continue to prepare for an expected surge in patients. Our team is working closely with the hospital command center to be sure we have the right resources in place to provide the best possible care to everyone.

In taking a brief moment to reflect on the last few weeks, there is one word that rises to the top: gratitude. As colleagues, we jumped in head-first together because that’s what our community needs and deserves.

What we didn’t necessarily expect was the incredible support we’ve received from the community during these trying times. From the beginning, the community has rallied behind our team to donate food, equipment, gift cards and more. The outpouring of support has fueled our fight as we prepare for what’s ahead.

While every small act of kindness has been deeply appreciated, last week’s Hospital Heroes parade was a moment that we’ll never forget.