GUEST ESSAY: Hospital wants workers seeking meaningful careers

“I discovered my place at Glens Falls Hospital during a clinical rotation in nursing school. When I graduated, I returned to the same area of the hospital where I completed my clinical rotation and immediately took an interest in opportunities that would advance my nursing and leadership skills.

“If you have a desire to advance your career, Glens Falls Hospital will support you every step of the way through personal encouragement and mentorship, professional development, tuition reimbursement and more.

“Fifteen years later and in my role as a nursing manager, I have the opportunity to pay it forward and help guide new nurses in their professional development. Even as a nurse manager, I still have opportunities to get back to my roots of bedside nursing through patient rounding, which brings me joy and a sense of pride in the work that we all do to support our patients.”

Jennifer and Sue are prime examples of how individuals with a commitment to lifelong learning and a sense of purpose and mission can advance their personal and professional development through a career at Glens Falls Hospital.

We want even more talented people to join our team.