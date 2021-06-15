GUEST ESSAY: Hospital wants workers seeking meaningful careers

Working at Glens Falls Hospital is more than a job; it’s a career. For Jennifer Kelly and Sue Wells, that career has allowed them to grow in their profession, tackle new challenges and opportunities and do meaningful work alongside other talented, mission-driven people. These are their stories.
Jennifer Kelly, nutrition services supervisor, has three decades of service to patients and her community:
“My career with Glens Falls Hospital began nearly 30 years ago, two weeks after I graduated from high school. Over the years, and thanks to support and encouragement from leaders as well as formal professional development programs and classes, I have had many opportunities to advance within the organization.
“One thing that sets Glens Falls Hospital apart is the pride that all employees take in their work and the responsibility we have to our patients. In the Nutrition Services Department, that commitment comes to life in the quality and attention to detail we put into the meals each patient receives while they’re in the hospital.
“In my role as a leader, I have the opportunity to help shape others’ careers and find great joy in helping new team members find the work they love to do, whether that’s here in nutrition services or another area of the hospital.”
Sue Wells, RN, BSN, nurse manager, Tower 3, has a lifelong passion for helping others that led her from education to health care:
“I discovered my place at Glens Falls Hospital during a clinical rotation in nursing school. When I graduated, I returned to the same area of the hospital where I completed my clinical rotation and immediately took an interest in opportunities that would advance my nursing and leadership skills.
“If you have a desire to advance your career, Glens Falls Hospital will support you every step of the way through personal encouragement and mentorship, professional development, tuition reimbursement and more.
“Fifteen years later and in my role as a nursing manager, I have the opportunity to pay it forward and help guide new nurses in their professional development. Even as a nurse manager, I still have opportunities to get back to my roots of bedside nursing through patient rounding, which brings me joy and a sense of pride in the work that we all do to support our patients.”
Jennifer and Sue are prime examples of how individuals with a commitment to lifelong learning and a sense of purpose and mission can advance their personal and professional development through a career at Glens Falls Hospital.
We want even more talented people to join our team.
Join us for a career fair on June 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and explore the opportunities available with one of the largest employers in the Adirondack region. Whether you’re seeking your first job or have years of experience, there could be an opportunity for you.
We are looking to fill a mix of clinical and non-clinical positions and have full-time, part-time and per diem options available.
You can learn more about the opportunities and sign up to meet with a hiring manager at the fair here (registration is required): www.GlensFallsHospital.org/CareerFair