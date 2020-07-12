Guest essay: Hospital team humbled by all the support

The entire team at Glens Falls Hospital is humbled by the groundswell of support from our community over the past few months. We continue to be thankful for the generous and thoughtful donations such as cards, personal protective equipment, meals and financial support to our Glens Falls Hospital COVID-19 Support Fund.

As vice president of development for the hospital, it has been overwhelming to see the bonds and connections strengthened with so many of our community members and valued patients since the beginning of the pandemic. This has reminded me, and I am sure many others, of the vital role that Glens Falls Hospital plays in our community. Whether it is seeing our region through a public health crisis, caring for a loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer or treating a broken arm, we are here through it all. And we appreciate that you all have been here for us, too.

When we had to temporarily suspend services and were faced with added expenses, we launched the Glens Falls Hospital COVID-19 Support Fund. So far in 2020, donor participation is up by 11% over 2019, and donations are up 25%, demonstrating the community’s strong support of its community hospital.