Guest essay: Hospital team humbled by all the support

The entire team at Glens Falls Hospital is humbled by the groundswell of support from our community over the past few months. We continue to be thankful for the generous and thoughtful donations such as cards, personal protective equipment, meals and financial support to our Glens Falls Hospital COVID-19 Support Fund.
As vice president of development for the hospital, it has been overwhelming to see the bonds and connections strengthened with so many of our community members and valued patients since the beginning of the pandemic. This has reminded me, and I am sure many others, of the vital role that Glens Falls Hospital plays in our community. Whether it is seeing our region through a public health crisis, caring for a loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer or treating a broken arm, we are here through it all. And we appreciate that you all have been here for us, too.
When we had to temporarily suspend services and were faced with added expenses, we launched the Glens Falls Hospital COVID-19 Support Fund. So far in 2020, donor participation is up by 11% over 2019, and donations are up 25%, demonstrating the community’s strong support of its community hospital.
Donations of any size are greatly appreciated and crucial to our ongoing success and ability to serve. The funds are continuing to support the greatest areas of need in the hospital, which range from purchasing additional equipment and supplies for patient care to replenishing personal protective gear so that we can continue to keep our team members safe.
Those providing gifts have become more creative in their ways of giving, too. The parades, cards and words of encouragement have been especially inspiring to our staff.
To follow CDC guidelines for public gatherings, and to be sure we are focused on immediate patient needs during this time, the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation had to cancel the Community Day and 5K that was scheduled for June earlier this year.
Additionally, the 12th annual Cindy & Skeets Glens Falls Hospital Cancer Day Golf Tournament at Glens Falls Country Club has been postponed to Friday, Oct. 2.
Be on the lookout for more information about our modified food event for 2020, “Savor at Home.” These changes have been the right thing to do, but we are, nonetheless, looking forward to when we can come together as a community again in large groups to support good health and each other.
Glens Falls Hospital has been and continues to be incredibly invested in the community we serve. The pandemic has certainly shone a light on the importance of a strong, vibrant local health care system, and supporting your community hospital has never been more important. Whether it is through our COVID-19 Support Fund or simple words of encouragement, every gift received is one we recognize and greatly appreciate.
To contribute to the GFH COVID-19 Support Fund, you can visit our website at www.GlensFallsHospital.org/Donate. As an alternative, you can text “GFHSUPPORT” to 501-55. From there a brief form will pop up to allow you to add your contact information and donation amount. Every little bit helps!
From our entire team, we thank you for your support.
Cindy Sherwood is vice president of development for Glens Falls Hospital.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!