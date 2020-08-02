GUEST ESSAY: Hospital strives to counteract racial health care gap

Specific to the current pandemic, people of color and people who live in poverty or functional poverty have less opportunity to avoid contracting the disease in the first place. They are not always able to realistically follow physical distancing requirements at work, or in fact at home. They are often “essential workers” in high contact jobs — unable to stay home and isolate. They often live in housing that is more likely to be marginal, and more likely to be shared. This is a poor setting for isolating or maintaining physical distance, and a major risk for community transmission.

They have more jobs in “gig” economies, that often provide minimal if any benefits when taking time off, and less opportunity for the workplace protections of full-time employees. They are often sole breadwinners for large extended groups, meaning any threat to their ability to work is a potential disaster for the entire family — motivating them to take more risks to stay at work. They suffer higher exposure rates and ultimately higher death rates.

These inequalities flourish when systems fail to be self-reflective, and to examine their biases, and correct them. At Glens Falls Hospital, we recognize our need as an organization to look within and are committed to actively engaging with our community to reduce the systemic barriers that perpetuate these disparities. We have established a Glens Falls Hospital Committee on Diversity, Equality & Inclusion. We recognize that excellence in all aspects of care and service delivery can only be achieved when staff, patients and residents genuinely connect and engage across cultures to create health equity.

