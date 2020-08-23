GUEST ESSAY: Hospital center is committed to Alzheimer's care

The facts associated with the Alzheimer’s disease crisis are jarring.
Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States and kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. For the families and loved ones of people living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, the emotional and economic impact can be crippling.
By nature, this disease progresses slowly over a number of years, causing significant stress for the caregiver in addition to the impact of the time associated with caring for someone with dementia. In 2020, Americans will provide an estimated 18.6 million hours of care for someone living with dementia. And, in New York, the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is expected to increase by 15% by 2025.
Although these statistics are difficult to hear, it is important that our community knows and understands the impact it has on our state and nation. At Glens Falls Hospital’s Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, our mission is to increase early diagnosis and provide support through education and outreach.
When the disease is detected early on, patients have a stronger voice in the development of their care plan and have more time to explore research trials for which they might qualify; these can be critical to a better understanding of brain health.
Glens Falls Hospital is one of the 10 hospitals in New York designated as a Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease. While Alzheimer’s accounts for about 70% of dementia cases, there are many other forms of the disease, which present with varying symptoms.
We are fortunate to benefit from the expertise of a team of neurologists, neuropsychologists and geriatricians who are instrumental to the diagnosis and corresponding management. Symptoms of dementia can be mistaken for other health issues. The team at Glens Falls Hospital performs an extensive assessment to understand the underlying condition and appropriate next steps for patients.
Our program is interdisciplinary and includes social workers who help patients and their loved ones. Once a diagnosis is made, a treatment plan is established. The social worker connects patients and their loved ones with resources to help manage the stress associated with navigating this new, difficult chapter in their lives. We are fortunate to collaborate with community organizations so that patients and caregivers can receive ongoing support as the disease progresses.
Education is also central to combating this crisis. Based on the Alzheimer’s Association’s Consumer Cognitive Assessment Survey, nationally, 16% of patients report being assessed by their primary care provider for cognition. This contrasts with 91% who report being assessed for blood pressure. One of the program’s goals is to expand regional education and support for providers to increase assessments for cognition, leading to earlier diagnoses and more opportunities for clinical treatment and research.
The Alzheimer’s crisis is a complex and far-reaching issue. The team at Glens Falls Hospital’s Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease is committed to doing our part to provide exceptional, personalized care for our friends and neighbors.
For community resources and links to research trials, please refer to The Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease website: https://www.glensfallshospital.org/alzheimers
