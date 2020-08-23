GUEST ESSAY: Hospital center is committed to Alzheimer's care

Glens Falls Hospital is one of the 10 hospitals in New York designated as a Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease. While Alzheimer’s accounts for about 70% of dementia cases, there are many other forms of the disease, which present with varying symptoms.

We are fortunate to benefit from the expertise of a team of neurologists, neuropsychologists and geriatricians who are instrumental to the diagnosis and corresponding management. Symptoms of dementia can be mistaken for other health issues. The team at Glens Falls Hospital performs an extensive assessment to understand the underlying condition and appropriate next steps for patients.

Our program is interdisciplinary and includes social workers who help patients and their loved ones. Once a diagnosis is made, a treatment plan is established. The social worker connects patients and their loved ones with resources to help manage the stress associated with navigating this new, difficult chapter in their lives. We are fortunate to collaborate with community organizations so that patients and caregivers can receive ongoing support as the disease progresses.