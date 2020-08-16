GUEST ESSAY: High-quality stroke care offered at Glens Falls Hospital

Through our new Telestroke collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital, we benefit from additional neurology coverage and the ability to work with some of the brightest minds in medicine to diagnosis and treat patients right here in Glens Falls. The majority of stroke patients can be treated and discharged here locally. In some cases, patients are transferred to our affiliate, Albany Medical Center, to receive specialized care that only a major medical center can provide. As a Stroke Center, we believe in collaborating with other hospitals in our region to ensure all patients suffering from a potential stroke receive the highest quality of care. For every patient we care for, we leverage the expertise of our interdisciplinary team to make the best decision and care plan for that patient based on their unique circumstance.