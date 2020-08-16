GUEST ESSAY: High-quality stroke care offered at Glens Falls Hospital

Every year, nearly 800,000 people in the United States have a stroke. For those individuals, and the people that love them, every second matters. For every minute that a stroke remains untreated, the average person loses 1.9 million neurons — the basic working units in the brain.
At Glens Falls Hospital, we take the responsibility to care for our friends and neighbors incredibly seriously, and we are proud to offer high-quality, local stroke care. The timeliness of stroke care shouldn’t exclude people living in smaller communities. That belief led us to pursue a Stroke Center designation through the New York State Department of Health last year.
With neurology services already in place, in 2018 we began the journey to build the infrastructure needed to be a designated Stroke Center. We worked tirelessly to establish triage and treatment protocols, community outreach resources, as well as specialized training for clinical staff and more. In January 2019 we received our official designation from the Department of Health. Since then, we have treated more than 450 stroke patients annually with high-quality, personalized care from the moment they come to the hospital through discharge and needed follow-up services.
The Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Department is staffed 24/7 with clinicians who receive annual, specialized training in caring for patients who are presumed to be having a stroke. When patients arrive at the ED with stroke-related symptoms, that team works quickly to triage the person based on established protocols. On average, patients move from triage to imaging in under 20 minutes, several minutes under the recommended guidelines established by the American Stroke Association. From there, our specialized team evaluates treatment options based on evidence-based guidelines used by major medical centers.
Through our new Telestroke collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital, we benefit from additional neurology coverage and the ability to work with some of the brightest minds in medicine to diagnosis and treat patients right here in Glens Falls. The majority of stroke patients can be treated and discharged here locally. In some cases, patients are transferred to our affiliate, Albany Medical Center, to receive specialized care that only a major medical center can provide. As a Stroke Center, we believe in collaborating with other hospitals in our region to ensure all patients suffering from a potential stroke receive the highest quality of care. For every patient we care for, we leverage the expertise of our interdisciplinary team to make the best decision and care plan for that patient based on their unique circumstance.
Our on-site Neurology team at Glens Falls Neurology enables us to easily coordinate follow-up appointments and connect patients to additional services they might need to support their healing process, including an active stroke support group at the hospital.
Since receiving our Stroke Center designation, Glens Falls Hospital has received a Bronze and Silver American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Quality Achievement Award, which recognizes our commitment to ensuring patients receive the most appropriate care. The team who makes up The Stroke Center at Glens Falls Hospital is passionate about what we do, and we are proud to be part of a program that is expanding access to specialized health care services close to home.
Cassandra Moore, MS, RN, CNE, CCRN, SCRN, is director of the Neurology & Stroke Program at Glens Falls Hospital.
