GUEST ESSAY: Here in Glens Falls, we watch out for each other

For most of this year, our communities have largely been spared the wrath of COVID-19. Our history as Hometown USA has given us a reputation as an idyllic place, where neighbors look out for each other and do whatever it takes to keep each other safe.

If that means wearing a mask, so be it.

If that means avoiding social gatherings, we will sacrifice.

It means adopting an attitude, a commitment that we are all in this together.

For the most part, especially with the vaccine on the way, we appeared to be on that path and winning that battle. We avoiding being a “hot spot” for most of the year, and I’d like to think we learned what could happen from what we saw in New York City in the spring — until this month.

The death of Laurie Metivier Woodcock this past week should be a wake-up call for all of us. She was 48 and had no pre-existing conditions that would put her at risk, while exposing herself to the outside world only to do necessary errands. She was like many of us in that regard.