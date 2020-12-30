GUEST ESSAY: Here in Glens Falls, we watch out for each other

For most of this year, our communities have largely been spared the wrath of COVID-19. Our history as Hometown USA has given us a reputation as an idyllic place, where neighbors look out for each other and do whatever it takes to keep each other safe.
If that means wearing a mask, so be it.
If that means avoiding social gatherings, we will sacrifice.
It means adopting an attitude, a commitment that we are all in this together.
For the most part, especially with the vaccine on the way, we appeared to be on that path and winning that battle. We avoiding being a “hot spot” for most of the year, and I’d like to think we learned what could happen from what we saw in New York City in the spring — until this month.
The death of Laurie Metivier Woodcock this past week should be a wake-up call for all of us. She was 48 and had no pre-existing conditions that would put her at risk, while exposing herself to the outside world only to do necessary errands. She was like many of us in that regard.
On the same day we learned of Laurie’s death, we learned more about a party attended by as many as 50 high school students. A dozen have been infected by COVID-19, and several schools have shuttered as a result. At another time, I would have been writing about underage drinking and the irresponsibility of parents allowing drinking in their home, but now it is about putting our entire community at risk.
For anyone who has ever worked at The Post-Star, the Metivier name means something.
Don Metivier was a beloved reporter and columnist for this newspaper 40 years ago whose Saturday morning column was a must-read. He often wove tales of not only the people who lived and worked in Glens Falls but also of his large family. A collection of those columns was published by the newspaper in 1987.
For me and my wife, there is another connection. Don’s wife, Lorraine, was our real estate agent when we moved to Glens Falls in 1988. After initially turning down an offer to be the Glens Falls sports editor, I changed my mind and told Managing Editor Gary Kebbel that if my wife could find a house over the weekend, I would take the job.
Lorraine helped us find that house in Glens Falls.
Laurie and her husband had moved to Florida and brought Lorraine with them last year. The plan was to winter in Florida and spend the rest of the year here with family. Laurie and Lorraine had planned on returning to Florida this week.
Perhaps Laurie’s untimely passing is a reminder that we need to be more careful, that we need to renew our efforts to protect each other and that we need to avoid large social gatherings.
It was shocking to learn last week that one local business owner had banned the wearing of masks in her store because she feared an armed bandit more than this killer disease. That leaves me speechless.
The youngest of Don and Lorraine Metivier’s children has been claimed by this deadly illness. That is heartbreaking. In Laurie’s memory, we should all recommit to keeping each other safe as best we can.
That’s what good neighbors do in places like Glens Falls.
Ken Tingley was editor of The Post-Star from 1999 until this past July.