Guest essay: Health care will emerge stronger from this fight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Glens Falls and our hospital have always felt like home to me. When I was young and my mother, who was a long-time nurse at the hospital, would come home and talk about her day, I knew a career in health care was something I had an interest in pursuing. It was exciting, fast-paced and the opportunity to positively impact people’s lives appealed to me. When I moved away from the area to attend medical school and start a family, I knew that eventually I would come back to upstate New York.

What I didn’t know is that, years later, I’d be president of the medical staff at Glens Falls Hospital during one of the world’s — and certainly the health care industry’s — most uncertain times. COVID-19 has upended lives across the globe and right here in our own back yard. So much has changed in the few months since the novel coronavirus began spreading, and it’s hard to imagine exactly what the world will look like on the other side of this. These times are challenging to be sure, but oftentimes challenge breeds opportunity.

That has certainly been the case here, as health care providers at Glens Falls Hospital and across the region have banded together to respond quickly and effectively to mitigate the impact of the virus.