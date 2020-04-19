Guest essay: Health care will emerge stronger from this fight

Glens Falls and our hospital have always felt like home to me. When I was young and my mother, who was a long-time nurse at the hospital, would come home and talk about her day, I knew a career in health care was something I had an interest in pursuing. It was exciting, fast-paced and the opportunity to positively impact people’s lives appealed to me. When I moved away from the area to attend medical school and start a family, I knew that eventually I would come back to upstate New York.
What I didn’t know is that, years later, I’d be president of the medical staff at Glens Falls Hospital during one of the world’s — and certainly the health care industry’s — most uncertain times. COVID-19 has upended lives across the globe and right here in our own back yard. So much has changed in the few months since the novel coronavirus began spreading, and it’s hard to imagine exactly what the world will look like on the other side of this. These times are challenging to be sure, but oftentimes challenge breeds opportunity.
That has certainly been the case here, as health care providers at Glens Falls Hospital and across the region have banded together to respond quickly and effectively to mitigate the impact of the virus.
It’s ironic how much our colleagues, community and regional health care providers have come together during a time where we’re forced to be physically apart. There’s always been a strong sense of community in our region, that much is certainly true. And Glens Falls Hospital has always been a pillar of this tight-knit region. However, that doesn’t mean we’ve been immune to the fundamental evolution of health care as a business. Over the years, and as health care has grown more complex and competitive, silos in the industry and, yes, even within the walls of our hospital, have sometimes been formed. It becomes more difficult to move quickly when you need to mobilize a team of people with varying perspectives and interests.
In all my years of practicing medicine, I have never seen a team of leaders, providers, nurses and other staff come together so quickly, united by a single purpose. From the outside looking in, you wouldn’t necessarily know all of the moving parts that had to come together quickly to prepare for the pandemic. From an insider’s perspective, it has been incredible to watch. That unity has extended across the region, as Glens Falls and other regional health care providers have continued to present a united front and work together to respond to the impact of the virus.
On a personal note, it has been incredible to see so many people put aside their differences and blaze forward toward a shared goal. I have no doubt that there will be many best practices that we can replicate once we emerge from this fight, and this will be one of them.
