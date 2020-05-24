Guest essay: Health care is changing, as it must

Even before the novel coronavirus pandemic, the practice of medicine was changing. In the past few years, new technologies and different ways of delivering care have emerged to meet evolving patient preferences. The adoption and popularity of these innovations have been accelerated in the past few months and will continue to change as doctors and nurses across the country establish a new normal in which to safely deliver non COVID-related care.
One immediate, rapidly adopted benefit of the changes in health care over the past few months has been telemedicine. At Glens Falls Hospital, both primary care doctors and specialists have expanded our use of the technology. For primary care, one of the ways we’ve leveraged telemedicine is to check in with high-risk patients through our clinical care managers. At Adirondack ENT, we’ve used telehealth to do everything from screen patients prior to a procedure to post-op, follow-up appointments. Since the onset of the pandemic, Glens Falls Hospital doctors, nurses and other caregivers have seen more than 10,000 patients with telehealth, and that number continues to grow.
Limiting in-person traffic at our clinics is just one of the many steps we’re taking to protect patients and employees, while continuing to ensure patients get the appropriate care they need, when they need it. That being said, telehealth is not the only answer, and practicing medicine will always require in-person interactions. There is no virtual substitute for physicals, emergency care, surgical procedures and many other health care services. Those needs haven’t stopped since the pandemic began, and health care providers nationwide are implementing new measures to safely continue these services, while preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
That’s why when you have an in-person visit with your doctor in the coming weeks and months, it’s going to look and feel a little different than what you’re likely accustomed to. We’re taking extra steps — from screening patients before being seen, providing masks, restricting visitors and social distancing — to protect our patients, their loved ones and our own team. We’re working to prepare you for the new ways you’ll interact with your doctor and other caregivers.
Our ask of you is to make your health a priority — do not delay seeking care out of fear.
Maintaining your health and well-being has never been more important, and delaying medical treatment could have serious implications on your health in the future. The reality of the situation is that we’ll be living in a world that exists alongside the coronavirus for the foreseeable future. The team at Glens Falls Hospital has planned for that reality.
As the situation has evolved over the past few months, we have taken steps to keep our patients safe. That will continue. We will remain flexible, working within state and federal guidelines, to be sure the care we’re providing is safe.
Going forward, the appearance of health care may look different, and it should. What will not change is our ongoing commitment to patient safety and to providing the high-quality, compassionate care that our community members deserve.
Dr. Sean Pender and Dr. Matthew Kennedy are co-directors of the Glens Falls Medical Group at Glens Falls Hospital.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.