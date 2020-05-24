Guest essay: Health care is changing, as it must

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even before the novel coronavirus pandemic, the practice of medicine was changing. In the past few years, new technologies and different ways of delivering care have emerged to meet evolving patient preferences. The adoption and popularity of these innovations have been accelerated in the past few months and will continue to change as doctors and nurses across the country establish a new normal in which to safely deliver non COVID-related care.

One immediate, rapidly adopted benefit of the changes in health care over the past few months has been telemedicine. At Glens Falls Hospital, both primary care doctors and specialists have expanded our use of the technology. For primary care, one of the ways we’ve leveraged telemedicine is to check in with high-risk patients through our clinical care managers. At Adirondack ENT, we’ve used telehealth to do everything from screen patients prior to a procedure to post-op, follow-up appointments. Since the onset of the pandemic, Glens Falls Hospital doctors, nurses and other caregivers have seen more than 10,000 patients with telehealth, and that number continues to grow.