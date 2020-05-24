Guest essay: Health care is changing, as it must
0 comments

Guest essay: Health care is changing, as it must

  • 0

Even before the novel coronavirus pandemic, the practice of medicine was changing. In the past few years, new technologies and different ways of delivering care have emerged to meet evolving patient preferences. The adoption and popularity of these innovations have been accelerated in the past few months and will continue to change as doctors and nurses across the country establish a new normal in which to safely deliver non COVID-related care.

One immediate, rapidly adopted benefit of the changes in health care over the past few months has been telemedicine. At Glens Falls Hospital, both primary care doctors and specialists have expanded our use of the technology. For primary care, one of the ways we’ve leveraged telemedicine is to check in with high-risk patients through our clinical care managers. At Adirondack ENT, we’ve used telehealth to do everything from screen patients prior to a procedure to post-op, follow-up appointments. Since the onset of the pandemic, Glens Falls Hospital doctors, nurses and other caregivers have seen more than 10,000 patients with telehealth, and that number continues to grow.

Limiting in-person traffic at our clinics is just one of the many steps we’re taking to protect patients and employees, while continuing to ensure patients get the appropriate care they need, when they need it. That being said, telehealth is not the only answer, and practicing medicine will always require in-person interactions. There is no virtual substitute for physicals, emergency care, surgical procedures and many other health care services. Those needs haven’t stopped since the pandemic began, and health care providers nationwide are implementing new measures to safely continue these services, while preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

That’s why when you have an in-person visit with your doctor in the coming weeks and months, it’s going to look and feel a little different than what you’re likely accustomed to. We’re taking extra steps — from screening patients before being seen, providing masks, restricting visitors and social distancing — to protect our patients, their loved ones and our own team. We’re working to prepare you for the new ways you’ll interact with your doctor and other caregivers.

Our ask of you is to make your health a priority — do not delay seeking care out of fear.

Maintaining your health and well-being has never been more important, and delaying medical treatment could have serious implications on your health in the future. The reality of the situation is that we’ll be living in a world that exists alongside the coronavirus for the foreseeable future. The team at Glens Falls Hospital has planned for that reality.

As the situation has evolved over the past few months, we have taken steps to keep our patients safe. That will continue. We will remain flexible, working within state and federal guidelines, to be sure the care we’re providing is safe.

Going forward, the appearance of health care may look different, and it should. What will not change is our ongoing commitment to patient safety and to providing the high-quality, compassionate care that our community members deserve.

Dr. Sean Pender and Dr. Matthew Kennedy are co-directors of the Glens Falls Medical Group at Glens Falls Hospital.

Co-directors

Dr. Sean Kennedy and Dr. Matthew Pender are co-directors of the Glens Falls Medical Group at Glens Falls Hospital.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: When bodies go unclaimed after COVID-19 deaths
Columnists

Commentary: When bodies go unclaimed after COVID-19 deaths

As the coronavirus continues its spread across our nation, it is not only overwhelming hospitals and health care providers, but also many other valuable sectors that maintain our public health. In Italy and Iran, the funeral and disposition services have become completely flooded, unable to cope with the increase in bodies that are the unfortunate result of the deadly COVID-19 disease. In New ...

+10
Commentary: Lockdowns haven't proved they're worth the havoc
Columnists

Commentary: Lockdowns haven't proved they're worth the havoc

My junior and senior years in high school were 1968 and 1969; five decades later, I can still remember some of the main events of that era: the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy, the bombing of Cambodia, the Apollo 8 spaceflight that orbited the moon, and Woodstock, which I pleaded with my parents to let me attend. (They said no.) In my personal life, I remember ...

Commentary: Living in fear: An unacceptable risk for schoolchildren
Columnists

Commentary: Living in fear: An unacceptable risk for schoolchildren

Will your neighborhood school open on schedule in the fall? The answer should vary by location, but some headline-grabbing declarations are prolonging the uncertainty for families and students. And uncertainty leads to fear - an infectious state of mind best treated with a dose of common sense. Special-interest groups encouraged educators to "scream bloody murder" if collective bargaining and ...

Commentary: Trump says a lot of idiotic things. Taking them seriously gives him too much credit
Columnists

Commentary: Trump says a lot of idiotic things. Taking them seriously gives him too much credit

It has often occurred to me that the appropriate response to some of the ridiculous things President Donald Trump utters is: "He's an idiot." Don't get me wrong (as op-ed writers like to say). I'm not impugning Trump's IQ. By "idiot" I mean something a bit different: that Trump often doesn't know what he's talking about. (That doesn't exclude the possibility that some of his misrepresentations ...

Commentary: In (sort of) debunking 'Obamagate,' Barr actually boosts Trump's conspiracy theory
Columnists

Commentary: In (sort of) debunking 'Obamagate,' Barr actually boosts Trump's conspiracy theory

Attorney General William Barr made headlines Monday when he threw some cold water on President Donald Trump's latest invention: the "political crime" the president calls "Obamagate." Trump has suggested that both President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden committed crimes as part of an attempt to sabotage the incoming Trump administration. Barr, who generally has been a ...

Commentary: The Trump-Biden campaign is a battle over truth
Columnists

Commentary: The Trump-Biden campaign is a battle over truth

Watching the fall presidential election take shape brings to mind the old Chico Marx line from "Duck Soup," "Who you gonna believe, me or your own eyes?" As the coronavirus crisis plays out, President Donald Trump has ramped up his lava flow of lies and half-truths, apparently embracing the notion that if you insist on falsehoods long enough they will become truth - at least for people willing ...

Commentary: Treasure of the West: Recklessness and ignorance has imperiled due process in America
Columnists

Commentary: Treasure of the West: Recklessness and ignorance has imperiled due process in America

In 1991, President George Herbert Walker Bush nominated Clarence Thomas to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. It was a politically brilliant and cynical move. Thomas was, manifestly, only slightly qualified, and in his confirmation hearings showed little interest in learning the job. But four years earlier, President Ronald Reagan had nominated Robert Bork, a supremely qualified ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News