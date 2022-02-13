GUEST ESSAY: ¿Hablas español?: The benefits of teaching foreign languages to young children

Recently, I participated in Queensbury’s William H. Barton Intermediate (WHBI) World Language Club, in which high school students teach foreign languages to 4th and 5th graders for two weeks. This club offers several different opportunities throughout the year for students from both the high school and WHBI to get involved. I remember doing this club when I was younger, though I will admit I do not remember which language I chose. While teaching my 4th grade group with the help of two other high school students, I remembered how fun it was to learn a foreign language as a young child. It also made me think about the benefits of learning a foreign language at a young age. After researching a little bit, I found that it not only makes learning other foreign languages easier, but it also offers countless other benefits in all areas of life.

One of the top benefits I discovered was “cognitive flexibility.” This essentially means that children who know more than one language appear to have a better ability to focus on one thing and change their response. Both of these actions require self-control, which is an important skill in life. Researchers think that this cognitive flexibility comes from how a child must actively suppress one language while communicating in the other, requiring attention and the ability to be flexible. The connection between knowing multiple languages and cognitive abilities is also reinforced by the notion that foreign languages appear to improve the brain’s command center. This furthers one’s ability to plan, solve problems and perform other demanding tasks, like switching attention and remembering information. Additionally, research shows that children who know multiple languages show signs of “enhanced creativity and mental flexibility,” which perhaps may be a reason why learning another language can help protect against, or at least delay, Alzheimer’s disease. Many of these skills and abilities are just as valuable in the real world as they are in the classroom, and they can also apply to adults who learn foreign languages. It appears that learning foreign languages, especially at a young age, offers many cognitive benefits that will help children succeed as they grow up, both inside and outside of the classroom.

Another important benefit of learning a foreign language at a young age is that it helps children grow curiosity, empathy, tolerance and cultural awareness. Learning a foreign language also includes being exposed to the culture from which it comes. This is important for young children because it can help them be more open-minded and tolerant of other cultures and a way of life that is different from their own. In fact, research shows that children exposed to foreign languages early on display more positive attitudes toward other cultures. This aspect of learning foreign languages applies to those of all ages, but it is particularly important for children to learn to be open-minded early on because it sets them up for more success as they grow. Tolerance and empathy appear to be things that many in our society struggle with, so it would be beneficial to build these skills in children early on. Learning a foreign language can help children work and cooperate better with others, which is very valuable in school, the workforce and life.

Perhaps some people may be concerned that learning a language would confuse young children because they are in the process of developing many other important skills. However, studies show that children’s brains are flexible and absorb other languages very well. The ideal time to teach a second language is between the ages of zero and three, but children (and adults) can learn foreign languages beyond this time frame, with similar benefits. According to research conducted by Michigan State University, up until the age of 8, children have the benefits of flexible ear and speech muscles that detect differences between a second language’s sounds. Furthermore, it has been shown that learning another language does not negatively affect a child’s ability to learn or speak their native language. In fact, it might improve the child’s vocabulary and linguistic skills in their native language, especially since there are grammar and vocabulary rules that people usually learn only through a foreign language. The benefits of a foreign language are so important that most European students start learning a foreign language between the ages of 6 and 9.

It is clear that not everyone is linguistically suited to teach their children a foreign language; though if you have the ability to teach a foreign language at home, the benefits may be worth the effort. Children should be exposed to foreign languages while at school, starting younger than middle school (the age at which most students in the U.S. begin). While some districts may not have many teachers who are fluent enough in a foreign language, nor qualified to teach a foreign language, simply teaching beginning phrases, such as “hello,” “my name is,” and “how are you,” would still be very beneficial to students. Such beginning phrases are easily found on a Google search or in a library book, and can be taught quickly through fun exercises. For example, when a student walks into the classroom in the morning, ask them how they are doing (in a foreign language) and have them respond. It is a simple exercise, but also a good way to get children to learn a basic phrase. Thanks to technology, we are more interconnected than ever before, making it even more important for children to learn other languages. Exposure to a foreign language at a young age, big or small, helps students build their curiosity and open-mindedness toward the world and sets them up for success, as foreign languages, particularly Spanish, become increasingly valuable in the workforce. ¿Qué idioma aprenderá?

Rachel B. Mannix is a senior and full IB diploma student at Queensbury High School. She has been a student reporter for the Spartan Scoop for two years and did research and writing for the Moreau town historian in 2020 as well. She has taken both French and Spanish in high school and is part of those respective Honor Societies, in addition to the National Honor Society. She will be receiving the Seal of Biliteracy upon graduation in June.

