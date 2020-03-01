GUEST ESSAY: Government is far more than state and national

Nary a day goes by that we do not read or hear about what is happening in Washington, D.C. or in Albany, N.Y. A local straw poll would likely conclude that some of us are satisfied with our federally elected and/or state elected officials, while others are not.
If election results are a reflection of how American’s truly feel about politicians, the sad fact is that, when given the sacred opportunity to vote, the majority opt to practice apathy because they do not believe that their vote counts or because they do not trust or respect candidates for office.
Given the amount of time that many spend receiving and digesting national and state-wide news on their phones and computers, reading newspapers, watching television and listening to radio, it is no wonder that a substantial number of residents from this region are uninformed about local municipal politics.
For too many, town or city halls simply represent the location where they pay their taxes or purchase a permit. In fact, local government is best designed to respond to “bread and butter” issues and address quality of life needs within their respective communities.
Warren County is made up of 11 townships and one city. They are: Bolton, Chester, Hague, Horicon, Johnsburg, Lake George, Lake Luzerne, Queensbury, Stony Creek, Thurman and Warrensburg, as well as the City of Glens Falls. Within some of these townships exist towns, hamlets and villages. Access to each of the listed municipalities is consistent with today’s technology.
Area citizens, guests looking to visit the region and business people seeking to invest in our communities may visit, telephone or email town/city halls during normal business hours or log onto websites, at their convenience, for the answers to their specific questions.
Each and every day, when talking about all levels of government, the concept of transparency becomes less and less a gratuity and more and more an expectation. Few people today accept the “backroom politics” approach, of the past, in conducting the people’s business of today.
Warren County’s comprehensive website provides its’ readers with contact information; demographic data; profiles of all county departments, boards and agencies; financial and budget reports; annual/seasonal lists of events and activities; and much more.
The public has an open invitation to attend the monthly meeting of the 20-member Warren County Board of Supervisors as well as committee meetings held at the Warren County Municipal Center. Meeting agendas and accompanying backup documents, as well as minutes from previous meetings, can all be downloaded from the county’s website prior to meeting dates.
Each meeting offers a “public comment period” where you can ask questions relating to the agenda and/or offer your opinion on a related matter. Last, but certainly not least, all scheduled meetings are taped. Within a reasonable number of days after a meeting, the public can view meetings, at their 24/7 convenience, meetings in their entirety.
Watch and listen to your locally elected officials’ positions on issues important to you, how they vote and are they representing you to the best of their abilities? Remember that your vote counts.
Today, and all tomorrows, offer you an opportunity to get involved and help continue to make Warren County a great place to live, work and play in.
Bennet F. “Ben” Driscoll, Jr. is the Glens Falls Fifth Ward representative on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. He can be reached via email at driscollb@verizon.net.