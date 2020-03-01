GUEST ESSAY: Government is far more than state and national

Nary a day goes by that we do not read or hear about what is happening in Washington, D.C. or in Albany, N.Y. A local straw poll would likely conclude that some of us are satisfied with our federally elected and/or state elected officials, while others are not.

If election results are a reflection of how American’s truly feel about politicians, the sad fact is that, when given the sacred opportunity to vote, the majority opt to practice apathy because they do not believe that their vote counts or because they do not trust or respect candidates for office.

Given the amount of time that many spend receiving and digesting national and state-wide news on their phones and computers, reading newspapers, watching television and listening to radio, it is no wonder that a substantial number of residents from this region are uninformed about local municipal politics.

For too many, town or city halls simply represent the location where they pay their taxes or purchase a permit. In fact, local government is best designed to respond to “bread and butter” issues and address quality of life needs within their respective communities.