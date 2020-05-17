GUEST ESSAY: Glens Falls Hospital moves back toward normal operations

As we begin to reintroduce services that had been postponed, we are doing so thoughtfully and in a manner that helps ensure patient safety, all while following the guidelines put forth by the state. We have established strict protocols for the protection of our patients and employees. These include COVID-19 testing for patients prior to a procedure; robust screening processes throughout; continued use of appropriate personal protective equipment; and a sustained focus on cleanliness and sterilization.

In short, we are taking every possible precaution to ensure our patients can safely receive the care they need, when they need it. Early on in our resumption, we are focused on patients and procedures with the lowest risk. As we move forward, we will expand our offerings to meet the needs of those patients with more complex medical concerns.

The hospital must continue to care for patients affected by the virus, and we have plans in place to treat those patients while also caring for other, non-infected members of the community. In our Emergency Department, for example, we have designated treatment areas for COVID-positive patients separate and distinct from those free of infection.