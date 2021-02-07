GUEST ESSAY: Glens Falls Hospital helps employees to thrive in health care careers

Most people choose a career in health care because they want to make a difference, whether by providing direct patient care or doing fulfilling work that aligns with their personal and professional goals, beliefs and values.
In a community hospital like Glens Falls Hospital, we have the opportunity every day to positively affect the lives of our friends and neighbors throughout the region.
The Glens Falls Hospital team is made up of a diverse group of mission-centered people who make a conscious choice every day to put our patients at the center of everything we do — regardless of our role or job function.
Because many of us live right here in the Glens Falls area, we often care for and interact with friends and neighbors who are experiencing a vulnerable time in their life. For that reason, among others, we take our commitment to personalized and compassionate health care very seriously.
That commitment is reflected in everything from how we talk about a career at Glens Falls Hospital to your first day at orientation and the investments we make in the professional and personal growth of our team.
I have personally experienced that investment. When I began my career at GFH in a communications role, I had the opportunity to learn more about hospital operations and increase my expertise in the business side of health care. Over the years, I took advantage of the professional development opportunities to continue to expand my expertise in that area and eventually took on the role of chief operating officer six years ago.
My story is not unlike that of many others at GFH, who began in entry level positions and have taken full advantage of professional development opportunities. These investments come to life through our tuition reimbursement program, formal onsite education and training opportunities as well as distance learning and more. This is an investment we choose to make, because we know people can achieve great heights when they’re empowered to do and be their best.
Beyond formal professional development programs, working in a community hospital setting presents an incredible opportunity to contribute creative thinking and innovative solutions to ensure the communities you serve continue to have access to high-quality health care.
There is never a shortage of challenge or opportunity in a community hospital, and we need even more mission-driven, committed people to join our team so that we can continue fulfilling our mission of improving the health of people in our region for decades to come.
The community depends on Glens Falls Hospital during the good times and the bad, and this past year has been a perfect example of the impact you can have working in a community hospital.
This past year has also reminded me of why I chose a career at Glens Falls Hospital. My oldest son was born at the hospital in 1993, and recently my granddaughter was born in the very same room as her dad. That experience illustrates my “why” perfectly. I wake up every morning and choose a career at Glens Falls Hospital so that I can be part of a team that sustains our community hospital for future generations.
