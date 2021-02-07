GUEST ESSAY: Glens Falls Hospital helps employees to thrive in health care careers

My story is not unlike that of many others at GFH, who began in entry level positions and have taken full advantage of professional development opportunities. These investments come to life through our tuition reimbursement program, formal onsite education and training opportunities as well as distance learning and more. This is an investment we choose to make, because we know people can achieve great heights when they’re empowered to do and be their best.

Beyond formal professional development programs, working in a community hospital setting presents an incredible opportunity to contribute creative thinking and innovative solutions to ensure the communities you serve continue to have access to high-quality health care.

There is never a shortage of challenge or opportunity in a community hospital, and we need even more mission-driven, committed people to join our team so that we can continue fulfilling our mission of improving the health of people in our region for decades to come.

The community depends on Glens Falls Hospital during the good times and the bad, and this past year has been a perfect example of the impact you can have working in a community hospital.