GUEST ESSAY: Gaining a new perspective on Glens Falls Hospital

As board chair of Glens Falls Hospital, I believe deeply in our mission, and a recent health care experience showed me firsthand how committed the staff at Glens Falls Hospital is to delivering on that mission.

In my nearly two decades of service to Glens Falls Hospital through various board roles, and most recently as board chair, I have seen our community hospital grow substantially without ever losing sight of what matters most: providing exceptional, patient-centered care to the people of our region. It has been an honor to serve my community through the hospital and a true privilege to be a part of an organization with such strong commitment to caring for their community.

Recently, I found myself in a new, unfamiliar role in relation to the hospital: the role of a vulnerable and anxious patient.

I am proud to be affiliated with a hospital that provides exceptional care to patients in some of their most vulnerable moments, I just never expected to be one of those patients. I have thankfully been in good health for most of my life and have never had to undergo surgery of any kind, until recently. When I wasn’t feeling well, and my doctor informed me the pain I was experiencing was caused by gallbladder stones that required outpatient surgery, I suddenly felt vulnerable and uncertain.

Having served on both the Foundation and Hospital Board of Governors, I am well informed about our hospital’s services, but experiencing them firsthand was an entirely different experience. At that moment, I was a patient, in need of care and friendly reassurance that everything was going to be OK.

Within a matter of days, I was back in the hospital for a surgical consultation, and my surgery was scheduled. Over the next several days the Glens Falls Hospital team was there for me every step of the way, going above and beyond to demonstrate their commitment to every patient, no matter who they are or where they come from. Of course, no one knew my relationship with the hospital throughout my experience. To them, I was just another patient in need of care.

What resonated most with me about my experience was the professionalism and genuine compassion of every single person I met. From the receptionist at the front desk and the nurse administering my pre-surgery COVID test, to the surgeon himself, to the teams in pre-op and post-op, each person I interacted with did what they could to put me at ease and keep me informed about what to expect next. I felt valued and comfortable, despite my nerves about it being my first time in surgery.

Thanks to the Glens Falls team, the procedure was a success, and I have made a full recovery. As a patient, I feel incredibly lucky to have access to such a dedicated team of providers close to home, and as board chair I feel proud to be part of an organization where every person works to provide exceptional care and compassion to everyone who walks through our doors.

George Ferone is chairman of the Board of Governors at Glens Falls Hospital.

