GUEST ESSAY: From 2014: 9/11 is now personal

Esiason was one of four people to offer up a eulogy. He did it wearing a blue home jersey of the New York Giants.

“Only for my man, Timmy,” Esiason said. “Only for my man Timmy.”

There are people you meet in your life you do not forget.

I guess that’s why I wondered what happened to O’Brien, the All-American I had covered when we were both very young. I guess that’s why I searched for his name online.

And for the first time, the loss on 9/11 was personal.

I remember this poised, confident young man who could shoot the lights out from anywhere on the court.

His last game was in the first round of the Division III NCAA Tournament. Hartwick was the underdog against Potsdam State, but it battled all the way and trailed by just a point with seconds left.

And O’Brien had the ball.

He came down the court, was trapped along the sideline by two players and lost the ball.

I remember talking to him in the silent locker room. He was the only one talking. He kept saying over and over, “I just lost the handle on the ball,” and that he just wanted to have a chance to take that last shot.