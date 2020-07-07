Guest essay: Following guidelines paid off for New York
Guest essay: Following guidelines paid off for New York

Why did the Covid-19 epicenter shift from Europe to New York? Because the pipeline of airplanes packed with infected European passengers arrived in airports feeding New York City, America’s most densely populated city.

Baggage claim areas, subways, buses, taxis, elevators, escalators, lobbies, theaters, waiting areas, emergency rooms, restaurants — and all those greetings, hugs, kisses and handshakes, not to mention coughs, sneezes and social closeness, created a perfect breeding ground for the disease.

As the cases mounted and the tragic number of deaths climbed, people started looking at the data. Daily, we see the numbers of new cases and new deaths. What to do? Who to blame? Are we getting actual facts? Fear sets in. Is there a cure? What are the symptoms? Are we getting a clear picture? Is it science or politics guiding our path forward? Who is in denial? Who is in charge?

I’m a retired consultant in process improvement who, during my career, used data and statistical analysis to study, better understand and develop solutions to problems plaguing my clients. I’m also a man with time on his hands, so I’ve been looking at the data concerning the rise and fall of COVID-19 cases across the country. Living in New York, as I do, I have taken particular interest in my state’s curve as compared to the rest of the country.

I chose to study data in 7-day increments. My first data point is the average of the seven days ending on Friday, March 20.

I saw the U.S. graphs showing steep increases until April 10, when the U.S. new cases took a dip and a wobbly downward move ending on June 12. Then came the precipitous shot upward, predicted by Dr. Fauci and other health experts.

New York also peaked on April 10 and began a downward trend with the rest of the country. Gov. Cuomo announced that, in collaboration with neighbors New Jersey and Connecticut, he was establishing criteria and policies for reopening. From that point, NY/NJ/CT diverged from the rest of the country. Their descent became a never-reversing downward trend.

I extracted the regional NY/NJ/CT data from total U.S. data to make comparisons. Not knowing how much of other states’ good results were due to good luck or good leadership, I subtracted no others. The accompanying graphs demonstrate what I found.

The data tells the story of how well Cuomo led New York. It also tells the story of how Trump has acted as a magnet on America’s compass, pointing efforts in all the wrong directions, with catastrophic results.

Presentation of graphs, including data of all states, gives an inaccurate picture of what was actually happening. When the data of NY/NJ/CT is extracted from U.S. data, a different picture emerges. While N.Y. began its long decline, the rest of the country plateaued, then began to climb again.

Why? Only N.Y. and its neighbors followed CDC guidelines, applied to their particular circumstances. Other states ignored these guidelines, citing a perceived nationwide decline and ignoring particulars of their own states.

I added a hypothetical “If Only?” dotted line, showing what the rest of the country might have done, had other states taken a similar data-guided route. Even starting that late in the game, as many as 1,250,000 cases and 30,000 deaths might have been avoided through July 3. The recent explosion of cases presents a monumental challenge. To quote Dr. Fauci, “We can’t just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk.”

These graphs demonstrate how an open, honest approach with regular communication, steadfastness and reliance on experts, science and data has paid off. It’s said a picture is worth a thousand words. I think these graphs speak volumes.

James Hudon of Queensbury is a retired management consultant in continuous improvement.

