Guest essay: Following guidelines paid off for New York

Why did the Covid-19 epicenter shift from Europe to New York? Because the pipeline of airplanes packed with infected European passengers arrived in airports feeding New York City, America’s most densely populated city.

Baggage claim areas, subways, buses, taxis, elevators, escalators, lobbies, theaters, waiting areas, emergency rooms, restaurants — and all those greetings, hugs, kisses and handshakes, not to mention coughs, sneezes and social closeness, created a perfect breeding ground for the disease.

As the cases mounted and the tragic number of deaths climbed, people started looking at the data. Daily, we see the numbers of new cases and new deaths. What to do? Who to blame? Are we getting actual facts? Fear sets in. Is there a cure? What are the symptoms? Are we getting a clear picture? Is it science or politics guiding our path forward? Who is in denial? Who is in charge?

I’m a retired consultant in process improvement who, during my career, used data and statistical analysis to study, better understand and develop solutions to problems plaguing my clients. I’m also a man with time on his hands, so I’ve been looking at the data concerning the rise and fall of COVID-19 cases across the country. Living in New York, as I do, I have taken particular interest in my state’s curve as compared to the rest of the country.