GUEST ESSAY: Emerging infectious diseases and climate change

At the farmers market a couple of Saturdays ago, a woman I vaguely recognized but couldn’t quite place greeted me warmly. She saw my hesitation and explained I had treated her for Lyme disease back in the 1980s, happily successfully.

“Wow,” I said. “That was long ago. How did you recognize me at my now advanced age?”

Turns out she reads The Post-Star, just like you, and had seen my Earth Day essay and picture. So we caught up a bit, stopping to applaud the fiddlers when they finished the song.

“I have to ask you, because in that essay you asked me to ask,” she said. “Why are all these new germs emerging, like Ebola, SARS and COVID-19, and how is their emergence related to global warming?”

“Oh, boy,” I said, “it’s complicated. Let me write an essay.”

Here it is.

Germs are smart

Germs, meaning fungi, bacteria and viruses, are amazingly smart. Not smart like us, of course … but maybe smarter. They were, after all, here at the very beginning of life. Over these eons they have learned four brilliant strategies to survive and reproduce in this harsh world, strategies that will certainly make them long outlive our race.

The first strategy is self-replication, the needed prerequisite of life. Germs magnify this strategy by reproducing really, really quickly —hugely quicker than animals.

A second is gene-mutation. Mutations happen spontaneously as living things reproduce themselves. Most mutations don’t give the life-form an edge. But some do, and sometimes a mutation will provide the organism a way better ability to survive and prosper. Because germs reproduce so quickly, they arrive at favorable mutations roughly 1.753 gazillion times faster than people.

The third is capturing energy to fuel their lives and reproduction. Various types of germs do this in different, but always efficient, ways. Ingeniously, viruses move into a cell of another life form, a host. They then avoid a pile of work by turning that host cell into a factory to replicate hoards of new virus. SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, does that in our noses and throats. In contrast, people stupidly cut down forests and jungles, the lungs of our planet, to create ranches for methane-belching cattle and thus food for our bellies. Maybe there is a more inefficient way to capture energy than ours, but I can’t think of it right now.

The fourth strategy, designed so that germs can propagate through a group of hosts, is mobility. Since they can’t move on their own, they depend on being transported by something else. Hepatitis A and noroviruses, for example, are water-borne. They start out in a host’s digestive track, ride poop into water, and — sorry to say — return to some other host mouth. Some germs move as animals rub against each other — Ebola, monkeypox or human papilloma virus. Or bite each other — rabies. Measles, chicken pox, influenza and coronaviruses travel by air, launched by sneezes or coughs and carried by breezes to some other nose or throat.

There is a fifth factor, which isn’t a germ strategy: it’s the environment within which the germ has found it can exist. Actually, the recently emerged viruses, HIV/AIDS, monkeypox, Ebola, Marburg and SARS-CoV-2, have existed for decades or centuries in specific environmental niches, hidden from our eyes in primates and bats. Then came delightful changes in the environment which made it far easier to reproduce and travel. Changes like the cutting down of forests to make room for more farm animals and people. Or changes like the terrible crowding of refugees into highly unsanitary camps. Can you imagine what would happen if Ebola was introduced into a Syrian refugee camp in Greece, where the filth is reported to be the worst possible?

SARS-CoV-2

The coronavirus family is a huge one, which probably evolved from one common ancestor millions of years ago. Subspecies of the family have tended to prosper in dozens of different types of bats, especially in China. Some have crossed into other animals; for example, four different strains have circulated in humans for a long time, causing some of our common colds. Then in Wuhan, China, in 2003, one strain emerged from bats, jumped into mammals called civets, then into humans, causing the first SARS pandemic; it was SARS-CoV-1. The pandemic of SARS-CoV-2, from which we have all been so suffering these past two years, almost certainly started in the same sort of way, transferring from similar Chinese bats into another animal host, then to us.

China is a country of 1.3 billion people, most of whom are packed into densely crowded cities, cities that have been growing fast, expanding into what had previously been land used for agriculture or had been wild. Invasion and destruction of animal habitat have resulted. Animals and humans have collided with bats, allowing SARS-CoV-2 to move through the air or by direct contact across species lines. Once established in the respiratory tract of a few people, the virus has delighted in racing into a new-for-them ecological niche, a closely packed city. All cities are connected by land and air travel, of course. You know the rest.

The role of climate change

The stark reality is that as we humans burn our fossil fuels and heat the planet hotter and hotter. All things that live and can move are seeking still habitable land — land generally higher up away from rising seas, land with usable water, land where the temperatures are still bearable.

A groundbreaking new analysis, called the “Iceberg Study,” has just been published in the journal, Nature. The authors, Albury and Carlson, have shown that as a result of generalized global warming and more localized climate disruptions like droughts or wildfires, animals which had been content for centuries in specific ecosystems are being forced to move to new habitats to find their preferred environmental conditions. Each migrating animal naturally brings along its resident viruses. As species that have not before come in contact now collide with each other, their viruses can jump.

Albury and Carlson have mapped the past, present and likely future ranges of over 3,000 mammals as they have and are likely to move. Based on this mapping, the authors reckon that in coming decades, roughly 300,000 new species encounters will occur, and roughly 15,000 spillovers of viruses into new hosts will too. What we have been experiencing as a bunch of alarming newly emerging infectious diseases is, they think, just the tip of the iceberg with which we are colliding.

Lots of these species encounters and resultant viral transfers have been and will continue to be occurring in Africa (think Ebola) and Southeastern Asia (think coronaviruses). Why? Bats. For a couple of reasons. Bat populations tend to harbor lots of nasty viruses, curiously without becoming ill themselves. And bats react quicker to climate pressures than other mammals because they can fly and can travel further faster. In Africa and Southeast Asia, there are many subspecies of bats, each with their own territory and their own resident viral co-habitants. Bats and people are all moving toward the remaining more climate-friendly places left.

But don’t blame just bats. HIV had long lived in chimpanzees in the jungles of the Congo, but jumped to people early in the 20th century. Similarly, the main reservoirs of monkeypox are rodents, rats and squirrels, that also live in the Congo basin. It is, of course, humans that invaded and cut down the jungles, inviting these viral transfers.

Finally

So, we are starting to understand that emerging infectious diseases are not random events. They occur because microbes are so inventive in taking advantage of their circumstances. When they find a more cozy and nourishing environment, they throw a party. We are also waking up to the fact that we humans are damaging the Earth in ways germs may celebrate.

All this is happening now. As our planet warms and more species collide, odds are we will experience more emerging infections and pandemics. If humans really are smart — which I’m not so sure about — we will take a hard look at all this stuff and be super-concerned, especially with COVID-19 still striking us down. And we will decide we really don’t want any more.

There are ways to change the odds, some ways already understood and more being imagined by those awake to what is going on. I’m too tired to detail all of them. But one obvious way is to stop destroying forests and jungles. And you know damn well that the first way, which you and I can personally address, is to stop burning up our only home.

Live wisely and be well, please.

Richard Leach, M.D., is a retired internist, infectious disease consultant and travel and tropical medicine specialist. He practiced in Glens Falls for 35 years, also serving as Glens Falls Hospital’s infection control officer and hospital epidemiologist.