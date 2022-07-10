GUEST ESSAY: Emergency care wait times explained

The emergency medicine physicians and staff at Glens Falls Hospital take pride in the quality of medical care that defines our hometown hospital.

Recently, we have been disheartened by the overcrowding and long wait times in the Emergency Department.

We understand and share the frustrations these long wait times have on our patients. Should you need to visit the ED this summer, we ask you to please remember the following important information.

Emergency Department overcrowding is a crisis affecting every ED in the nation, not just Glens Falls. The factors contributing to overcrowding are beyond the control of the Emergency Department.

Our national health care system is in a crisis — demand far exceeds available resources. This system was strained before COVID. Unfortunately, the pandemic has resulted in further loss of both inpatient and outpatient health care resources. This is primarily due to critical staffing shortages.

Most hospitals and community health facilities are operating at significantly reduced capacities because of these staffing challenges. This is particularly evident with mental health resources.

As a result, many patients have nowhere else to turn but the ED. Volume at Glens Falls Hospital’s ED is up as much as 50% over last year at this time. On some days, ambulance arrivals have also increased more than 50% above previous records.

We are managing patient flow to the best of our ability — our teams are going the extra mile in extraordinary ways:

They are volunteering to work additional shifts every week.

They are working together to reconfigure and maximize our limited space.

During the busiest times, they may start your screening and workup in triage.

Everyone who arrives in the ED will be evaluated quickly by a highly trained triage team to determine the severity of your emergency. We trust that you appreciate we have to treat the sickest patients first — a heart attack has to be seen before a broken bone. Some patients may need to be brought back immediately to a critical care room. During our busiest times you may also be evaluated by a physician assistant in the triage area. They can start all the necessary medical testing — so although you may still be in the waiting room, your medical workup is already underway.

Regardless of the overcrowding and long waits, we will never turn anyone away from seeking help in the ED. The Emergency Department care team always makes excellent medical care and safety for all our patients our top priority. We will continue to keep the ED doors open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. ED diversion — closing the ED when it’s busy — is not an option. In our 125-year history, we have been here for the community when they need us, and we will continue to be. We are the safety net for the region, and we take that responsibility very seriously. It is our mission to continue to be the strong safety net this community can rely on.

As we prepare for what may be one of the busiest summers ever, we expect the ED to be crowded. Please be assured that your emergent medical care is our priority and will not be compromised despite the longer-than-normal wait times.