GUEST ESSAY: Each season brings with it a new set of allergens

Allergies are a chronic condition that require proactive treatment to manage. If simple solutions like avoidance, nasal rinsing and over-the-counter medications aren’t controlling your symptoms, it might be time to see a health care provider so that you can better understand the underlying cause of your symptoms and receive the medical guidance and resources needed to better address and manage your condition.

At Adirondack ENT, we offer comprehensive allergy care for patients of all ages, including our pediatric population. Allergies tend to cross several spectrums of care and otolaryngologists, commonly referred to as ear, nose and throat doctors, are able to address the comprehensive medical needs associated with allergies and treat any underlying conditions under one roof. Treatment is tailored to the individual, starting with the simplest, least invasive solution and progressing to more advanced treatments like immunotherapy (allergy shots), biologics, and/or procedural interventions as needed.