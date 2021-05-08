GUEST ESSAY: Each season brings with it a new set of allergens

As the seasons change and spring is in full swing, many people suffer from what is commonly referred to as seasonal allergies and allergic rhinitis. Each season brings with it a new set of allergens. For example, early-spring allergies can often be attributed to increased pollen in the air from pollinating trees, whereas late-spring and early summer allergies are more attributed to allergenic grasses.
Because allergies can occur during certain seasons for some and year-round for others, it’s important to know what resources are available to identify what you may be allergic to. It is important to identify and manage common allergy symptoms such as sneezing, a runny or blocked nose, and red watering eyes, to help improve your quality of life and get you back to all the things you enjoy.
If you are one of the millions of people who suffer from allergies, consider these at-home remedies for managing your symptoms:
- Reduce your exposure to known allergens. While you can’t avoid allergens altogether, you can limit your exposure to the things that tend to irritate your immune system and cause an allergic reaction. For example, if you know that you have a grass allergy, try to avoid mowing the lawn or otherwise doing unnecessary activities that will cause your allergy to flare up.
- Nasal saline irrigation. Running a saline (salt water) solution through your nasal passages can help provide quick relief and expel allergens in your nose.
- Over-the-counter medications. Oral antihistamines and nasal steroid sprays are available over the counter and treat common allergy symptoms. These are available without a prescription, but any prolonged use should be discussed with your health care provider.
Allergies are a chronic condition that require proactive treatment to manage. If simple solutions like avoidance, nasal rinsing and over-the-counter medications aren’t controlling your symptoms, it might be time to see a health care provider so that you can better understand the underlying cause of your symptoms and receive the medical guidance and resources needed to better address and manage your condition.
Sean M. Kennedy, DO, is a Glens Falls Hospital physician at Adirondack ENT on Broad Street and is board certified in otolaryngology.