GUEST ESSAY: Don't delay your annual breast exam

As we continue to raise the awareness of the impact of breast cancer on our society during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we recognize this past year and a half has presented particular challenges that created setbacks in screening and early detection of breast cancer. The risk of delaying your annual breast exam is very real, and health care providers like Glens Falls Hospital are taking all necessary precautions to keep our patients and staff safe.

Whether you’re getting back on track with your annual screening or you’re being screened for the first time, the nationally accredited Breast Center at Glens Falls Hospital offers comprehensive care under one roof with compassionate, highly skilled team members to support your health journey.

While the people at the Breast Center are what sets us apart, we’re always exploring opportunities to improve the patient experience by ensuring we have the right resources and technology under one roof to provide comprehensive, world-class care. In the Breast Center, that has meant investing in technology, like 3D imaging for mammography, and moving resources from disparate locations into the hospital so that we can provide a more seamless, coordinated and comprehensive experience for our patients.

We know that 3D imaging is the gold star in breast cancer screening. 3D imaging allows us to capture the best possible image, increasing our chances of catching breast cancer early on, when it’s easiest to treat. By having two 3D imaging machines in the Breast Center on the Main Campus of the hospital, we’re able to perform additional exams, accommodate add-ons during the day and increase access to life-saving screenings in our community.

In addition to increasing our ability to perform 3D imaging, the Breast Center has recently transitioned our DEXA machine, or bone density scanner, into the hospital to provide more convenient access to bone density screening. Now, individuals can receive their annual screening mammogram and, if needed, bone density screening without having to travel to different Glens Falls Hospital locations.

In addition to screening and diagnostic mammograms and bone density scanning in one location, at the Breast Center we can also perform breast ultrasounds and breast biopsies. Breast ultrasounds are an additional breast cancer screening tool used to get information necessary to complete a diagnosis. If something is identified in a 3D mammogram or breast ultrasound, we’re able to complete a biopsy onsite, which allows us to expedite diagnostic care.

Separately, these advancements and technologies elevate the clinical care we provide to our patients. Together, and in partnership with our compassionate, knowledgeable team members, they create a comprehensive experience for anyone who visits Glens Falls Hospital’s Breast Center.

If you’re due for an annual screening, don’t delay the opportunity to remain in control of your health. We have the resources, staff and expertise to care for you — whatever your needs may be.

Michelle C. Swartz, RT(R)(M)(CT), is operations manager for The Breast Center at Glens Falls Hospital, and Donna Winchell, RN, BSN, OCN, is oncology service line administrator for the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

