GUEST ESSAY: Domestic violence is happening all the time

Domestic Violence awareness is now a prevalent subject being talked about in the media. But domestic violence isn’t something that is suddenly “trending” — it’s always there, and always a danger.
The recent case of Gabby Petito has opened the world’s eyes again to this unfortunate topic. No amount of words will bring her back, but there can be ways to honor her memory, and to help other people survive and thrive past an abusive relationship.
The Petito case opens a door to talk about the elephant in the room, so often minimized as “relationship drama.” What I hope you gain from this, reader, is that if you find yourself in a relationship (or if you notice the warning signs for someone else,) that is unhealthy, dangerous and scary, you find the courage and help to get away from your abuser, so your story does not have an ending similar to hers.
Domestic violence is a topic few want to discuss. It’s unpleasant territory. But until the senseless deaths of those in abusive relationships cease to exist, I’m going to continue to speak out about it.
When Gabby and her fiancé were traveling, they were stopped — someone had reported that the man had slapped the woman. When the cops separated them, she was sobbing, but him? All put-together and pompous, saying she was delusional and having a mental breakdown, as evidenced by her sobs.
This is a tactic abusers use. They break down their partner physically and emotionally, so they feel like an empty shell. But behind closed doors, these sly and calculated psychopaths belittle, hurt, scream at and threaten their partner.
Did you know that, of all the women murdered in the U.S., more than half are killed in domestic violence situations, most at the hands of an abusive partner or ex? Also, 1 in 4 men and 1 in 3 women fall victim to an abusive relationship.
Then the question is asked, “Why didn’t they leave?” The answer: It’s not as easy as it seems. The victim is often scared of what their partner might do to them, their property or pets. Or the abuser promises it will never happen again. But it will. The cycle of abuse is fast, and in a blink of an eye you can find yourself in the hospital. Please don’t let your story end there.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence shares that 90% of abusers have no criminal record, they are model citizens. Red flags to watch for according to the coalition: extreme jealousy, possessiveness, cruelty to animals, total control of finances, a bad temper and verbal abuse.
Abusers often blame outside circumstances for their behavior, and to others they appear nice, cunning, stable. Don’t have your story end up like Gabby, Stacey Peterson, Kathy Savio, Laci Peterson, or Shanann Watts. I’m an ally for you, I’ve been there and I see you, I hear you, and I believe you. Please, be safe.
Kyra Noelle Bennett is a proud mom, avid baker, cat lover and is obsessed with all things pumpkin spice.