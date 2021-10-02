GUEST ESSAY: Domestic violence is happening all the time

This is a tactic abusers use. They break down their partner physically and emotionally, so they feel like an empty shell. But behind closed doors, these sly and calculated psychopaths belittle, hurt, scream at and threaten their partner.

Did you know that, of all the women murdered in the U.S., more than half are killed in domestic violence situations, most at the hands of an abusive partner or ex? Also, 1 in 4 men and 1 in 3 women fall victim to an abusive relationship.

Then the question is asked, “Why didn’t they leave?” The answer: It’s not as easy as it seems. The victim is often scared of what their partner might do to them, their property or pets. Or the abuser promises it will never happen again. But it will. The cycle of abuse is fast, and in a blink of an eye you can find yourself in the hospital. Please don’t let your story end there.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence shares that 90% of abusers have no criminal record, they are model citizens. Red flags to watch for according to the coalition: extreme jealousy, possessiveness, cruelty to animals, total control of finances, a bad temper and verbal abuse.

Abusers often blame outside circumstances for their behavior, and to others they appear nice, cunning, stable. Don’t have your story end up like Gabby, Stacey Peterson, Kathy Savio, Laci Peterson, or Shanann Watts. I’m an ally for you, I’ve been there and I see you, I hear you, and I believe you. Please, be safe.

Kyra Noelle Bennett is a proud mom, avid baker, cat lover and is obsessed with all things pumpkin spice.

