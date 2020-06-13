Guest essay: Developing a vision for the Adirondack Park's future

No one had ever done such a thing.

Not everyone was thrilled, to say the least.

For example, the Plattsburgh Press-Republican lambasted the 2020 Vision series. Among other disasters, it predicted that the council’s goal of expanding the public Forest Preserve by 10-12 percent would strain the state’s economy and put the timber industry out of business. It did neither.

Instead, its principle author, George Davis, won a MacArthur Foundation fellowship and genius grant, which allowed him to bring similar rural planning improvements overseas to the republics of the former Soviet Union.

During Mario Cuomo’s final term in office, 2020 Vision became the foundation of the Adirondack portion of the NYS Open Space Conservation Plan. That plan took many of Davis’s ideas, and some additional ones from the Natural Heritage Program, and expanded them to create a protection plan for the entire state.