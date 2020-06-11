Guest essay: Dairy producers keep working through pandemic

Our farms continue to adapt to market demands and are increasingly becoming more diverse and technologically advanced to remain viable businesses. We are also teaching the next generation to help us run our farms, ensuring that both animal and environmental stewardship are instilled in their practice and remain a cornerstone of agriculture in the state.

We all need to eat, and farmers are passionate about our life’s work to provide families access to nutritious milk and food. Specifically, dairy is New York’s largest agriculture sector, contributing more than half of the $5.8 billion in gross income generated by all of the state’s farms.

This is why June is such an important month.

In years past, we have celebrated Dairy Month at county fairs, through educational events, and on dairy farms with groups of students from local schools. This year we’ll be celebrating differently, with a focus on virtual events. However, we encourage our neighbors to safely visit farm stands, farmers markets and grocery stores to enjoy nutritious dairy products and support New York’s dairy industry.

Look for New York-made dairy products and the #36 on milk containers. The code printed on milk cartons indicates where that milk is processed, and if the first two numbers are 36, then you know that milk was produced here in New York.

Throughout this public health crisis, we are all still working to ensure high quality milk and dairy products are available to New York’s communities. The next time you visit the store to buy a stick of butter, container of cottage cheese or a gallon of milk, think of the essential workers — the farmers, their families and all of the employees who helped get the dairy products from the farm to your refrigerator.

John Dickinson is a farmer from Ideal Dairy in Hudson Falls.

