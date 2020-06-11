Guest essay: Dairy producers keep working through pandemic

New York is the largest producer of yogurt, cottage cheese and sour cream, and the fourth largest producer of milk in the United States. There are more than 4,000 family dairy farms that call New York home, which is why National Dairy Month has always been an important monthlong event in the Empire State.
Since 1937, Dairy Month has been celebrated in June to promote the health benefits of milk and other dairy products, while helping to strengthen the connection between farmer and consumer.
Because of the impact of COVID-19, including abrupt market disruption and food insecurity challenges felt across this state and nation, the importance of farm fresh dairy products in our communities has become more apparent than ever before.
This public health crisis has highlighted the necessity of farm workers and the important role that processors, distributors, wholesalers and retailers serve in our food supply chain. Throughout the pandemic, they have all continued to work every day to get fresh milk and food from local family farms to customers’ kitchen table.
As a dairy farm owner in Hudson Falls, I can attest that New York’s farmers are committed to providing the very best products to New Yorkers, and wear a number of hats to make that happen.
Cows require round-the-clock care, 365 days a year. Farmers not only keep the well-being of livestock a top priority, but they are also soil and plant specialists, HR managers, accountants, mechanics, parents, husbands and wives, and we all try to be meteorologists. Luckily this year, the weather has been a bit more forgiving and the lesser of the challenges we are facing.
Our farms continue to adapt to market demands and are increasingly becoming more diverse and technologically advanced to remain viable businesses. We are also teaching the next generation to help us run our farms, ensuring that both animal and environmental stewardship are instilled in their practice and remain a cornerstone of agriculture in the state.
We all need to eat, and farmers are passionate about our life’s work to provide families access to nutritious milk and food. Specifically, dairy is New York’s largest agriculture sector, contributing more than half of the $5.8 billion in gross income generated by all of the state’s farms.
This is why June is such an important month.
In years past, we have celebrated Dairy Month at county fairs, through educational events, and on dairy farms with groups of students from local schools. This year we’ll be celebrating differently, with a focus on virtual events. However, we encourage our neighbors to safely visit farm stands, farmers markets and grocery stores to enjoy nutritious dairy products and support New York’s dairy industry.
Look for New York-made dairy products and the #36 on milk containers. The code printed on milk cartons indicates where that milk is processed, and if the first two numbers are 36, then you know that milk was produced here in New York.
Throughout this public health crisis, we are all still working to ensure high quality milk and dairy products are available to New York’s communities. The next time you visit the store to buy a stick of butter, container of cottage cheese or a gallon of milk, think of the essential workers — the farmers, their families and all of the employees who helped get the dairy products from the farm to your refrigerator.
John Dickinson is a farmer from Ideal Dairy in Hudson Falls.
