GUEST ESSAY: Cutting payments to providers will not solve Medicaid crisis

Between 2015 and 2040, the number of adults age 65 and over will increase by 50 percent, and the number of adults over 85 will double.

New York State is facing a massive demographic shift, and we are ill-prepared to meet the growing demand for quality care and services for our seniors in the local area.

In Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, the percent of individuals over age 65 is the fastest growing segment of the population; with the over age 85 rising even more steeply.

Who will take care of our parents and grandparents? Who will take care of us? The state has a moral imperative to stop cutting resources for long-term care providers and begin investing in critical service infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing senior population.

Data shows that 70 percent of those over age 65 will need long-term care (LTC) at some point in their lives. At the same time, the working population is shrinking and LTC providers are already struggling to fill needed direct care positions statewide.