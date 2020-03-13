GUEST ESSAY: Cutting payments to providers will not solve Medicaid crisis

Between 2015 and 2040, the number of adults age 65 and over will increase by 50 percent, and the number of adults over 85 will double.
New York State is facing a massive demographic shift, and we are ill-prepared to meet the growing demand for quality care and services for our seniors in the local area.
In Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, the percent of individuals over age 65 is the fastest growing segment of the population; with the over age 85 rising even more steeply.
Who will take care of our parents and grandparents? Who will take care of us? The state has a moral imperative to stop cutting resources for long-term care providers and begin investing in critical service infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing senior population.
Data shows that 70 percent of those over age 65 will need long-term care (LTC) at some point in their lives. At the same time, the working population is shrinking and LTC providers are already struggling to fill needed direct care positions statewide.
In spite of this alarming trend, LTC Medicaid rates have been cut more than any other sector year after year, leading to negative margins and closures. Since 2014, 12 nursing homes have closed, and nearly 50 public and not for profit homes have been sold to for-profit owners. Additionally, nearly 80 percent of Certified Home Health Agencies (CHHAs), 65 percent of Licensed Home Care Services Agencies (LHCSAs) and 50 percent of hospices operate with negative margins.
New York’s nursing homes, on average, already lose $64 per Medicaid resident every day. As a result, 60 percent of not-for-profit (NFP) and 86 percent of public nursing homes incurred operating losses in 2018.
Fort Hudson Health System and The Wesley Community provide the full range of post-acute, long term care, home care and housing services for our region’s seniors.
As multi-level not-for-profit mission driven providers, we bring decades of experience and commitment to our local communities. But we are at risk.
Over 80 percent of our clients are Medicaid eligible. Nursing homes and other Medicaid providers have not had an inflation adjustment (known as a trend factor) in their Medicaid rate since George W Bush was president, which is over 11 years ago, yet our costs for employee salaries, benefits, utilities, food, and every other expense has gone up every year. Rates were sharply reduced by the governor’s executive action on Jan. 1. We fear there will be further cuts proposed for enactment on April 1.
For years, Fort Hudson and Wesley have responded to the needs of the community, provided exceptional care in whatever location is considered "home" and provide over 1,100 individuals meaningful and fulfilling career opportunities.
We are NOT the cause of the state budget shortfall, and we’re NOT the solution to the Medicaid problem. To the contrary, we are responsible for the very individuals who deserve the very best – your family members, your friends, and your neighbors.
Slashing payments to long-term care providers will not solve the state’s Medicaid crisis. New York needs to build up and support its LTC delivery system, not continue to cripple it with crushing cuts.
Andrew Cruikshank is chief executive officer for the Fort Hudson Health System in Fort Edward while Brian Nealon is Chief Executive Officer for the Wesley Community in Saratoga Springs.
