Guest essay: Crisis forced big changes, revenue losses at hospital
Guest essay: Crisis forced big changes, revenue losses at hospital

Over the course of the last few months, the dedication of our Glens Falls Hospital team has been nothing short of amazing. Our health care heroes have embraced their calling to care for the community in its greatest hour of need. Their efforts have been the focus of an outpouring of love and appreciation from our community — and rightly so.

What hasn’t been highlighted to the same degree are the enormous operational changes made by all hospitals in our state. As you likely know, Glens Falls Hospital and all other New York hospitals temporarily suspended the majority of the services we normally provide to prepare for the coronavirus surge. Governor Cuomo mandated this suspension of services and it was the right action to take to ensure we were prepared to care for our friends and neighbors.

Temporarily halting services has also meant a halt in the revenue used to pay employees’ salaries and other expenses that come with running a hospital. At the same time, we were mandated to increase the hospital’s capacity by 50%, we needed to invest in additional supplies and protective equipment to keep our patients and caregivers safe. There is no doubt that these were absolutely the right actions to take, but they have nonetheless caused financial strain.

The American Hospital Association estimates that hospitals in our country are collectively losing $50 billion a month due to the pandemic. For Glens Falls Hospital, to date the coronavirus has resulted in the loss of more than $20 million in revenue. Hospital leaders are actively working with state and federal lawmakers to ensure they understand the financial pressure we are facing, and we are incredibly grateful for their support. To date, Glens Falls Hospital has received nearly $6 million in much-needed grant funding from the Cares Act. However, we have also missed out on some critical relief funds, including payments made to rural hospitals. Through the Cares Act, 155 rural NYS hospitals received a total of $264 million in grants — money that will not have to be paid back. Glens Falls Hospital did not qualify for those rural funds.

The Cares act also provided New York with $5 billion for areas designated as hot spots of the pandemic, which was dispersed to 90 hospitals across the state. Unfortunately, again, Glens Falls Hospital did not qualify for any of this funding. Recently, we received nearly $34 million in advance payments from Medicare in the form of a loan that must be repaid with 10.5% interest. The majority of New York hospitals that received rural and hot spot funding also received the Medicare advance payment.

We share this level of detail because it’s important for our patients and community to understand the shortfall. We have taken unprecedented and immediate action to control expenses, including voluntary salary reductions from employed physicians and administration and the furlough of more than 350 employees.

Our tremendous team of caregivers has stepped up to provide exceptional care in this uncertain time and we have willingly complied with state mandates that froze more than half of the services we normally provide. We took these actions because delivering community-centered care is our calling — and we are pleased to once again be offering elective surgeries and procedures for your good health.

Going forward, new state and federal support funding will be essential to our future and to the critical care our team provides. We remain hopeful that with the continued help of our elected officials and our community we will be able to secure additional funding to sustain our delivery of high quality, patient-centered care into the future.

As we continue this important work, our incredible team of physicians, nurses and other employees remain prepared to provide the care our community needs right now. We appreciate your continued support and trust in Glens Falls Hospital.

Mitch Amado is senior vice president for finance and chief financial officer of Glens Falls Hospital.

