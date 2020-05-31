Guest essay: Crisis forced big changes, revenue losses at hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over the course of the last few months, the dedication of our Glens Falls Hospital team has been nothing short of amazing. Our health care heroes have embraced their calling to care for the community in its greatest hour of need. Their efforts have been the focus of an outpouring of love and appreciation from our community — and rightly so.

What hasn’t been highlighted to the same degree are the enormous operational changes made by all hospitals in our state. As you likely know, Glens Falls Hospital and all other New York hospitals temporarily suspended the majority of the services we normally provide to prepare for the coronavirus surge. Governor Cuomo mandated this suspension of services and it was the right action to take to ensure we were prepared to care for our friends and neighbors.

Temporarily halting services has also meant a halt in the revenue used to pay employees’ salaries and other expenses that come with running a hospital. At the same time, we were mandated to increase the hospital’s capacity by 50%, we needed to invest in additional supplies and protective equipment to keep our patients and caregivers safe. There is no doubt that these were absolutely the right actions to take, but they have nonetheless caused financial strain.