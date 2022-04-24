GUEST ESSAY: Creating an exceptional patient experience

As we celebrate Patient Experience Week (April 25-29), we express gratitude to every team member who works hard to put patients first and serve as partners in their care.

As director of Patient Experience, it is my privilege to make sure that every Glens Falls team member knows they have a role in shaping the patient experience in our hospital. Whether they are on the frontlines or working in non-clinical roles that keep operations running smoothly, each and every member of our team has an essential role in creating safe, high-quality care for every patient.

Providing an exceptional patient experience starts with us and how we connect with one another. The way we treat each other and ourselves helps cultivate an environment of trust and understanding. Patients and families get the most out of their experience if their providers feel fulfilled, comfortable and connected where they work. We can do little things to achieve this like checking in on one another, sharing experiences and encouraging each other to care for ourselves, so that we can show up for patients as our best selves.

In the Patient Experience Department, we focus on helping staff build these skills by sharing patient stories, family member stories and tips and tricks to help deliver compassionate, connected care. The relationship between patients and their health care providers is more important than ever, and simple acts such as introducing yourself, making eye contact and physically sitting down while speaking to patients and families can create a more personal experience. We want our patients to feel secure in knowing that we are there for them, so making a non-clinical connection can show them that we see them as whole individuals with unique needs for care. Of course, we are always learning, and strive to continuously improve.

Another area of focus for Patient Experience involves corresponding directly with patients. Patient Representatives serve as points of contact for patients and family members, and our Glens Falls Hospital Patient Representative, Wendy Peck, goes above and beyond to listen patiently, empathize and make sure all concerns are addressed. The role of the Patient Representative illustrates the need for human connection in health care. Patients not only need to feel heard but validated to know that we understand their needs and are committed to earning and maintaining their trust. Conversations around health care can be difficult to navigate, so it is crucial that we do everything we can to listen respectfully in moments of vulnerability. When we listen intently, we find meaningful insights in the feedback our patients provide and find ways to improve as an organization.

In addition to speaking directly with a trusted Patient Representative, patients and family members can send in feedback and messages of gratitude through surveys. With the help of our Data Specialist, Ron White, we examine the data in these surveys and use it to identify our strengths and opportunities for growth. Moreover, we can interpret this data and use it to create stories that inspire and motivate staff to continue striving for excellence.

At the heart of Patient Experience is human connection. We are a person-centered organization, and when we connect with each other, our patients and ourselves, we can learn a great deal. I am so grateful to have the opportunity to help improve the health care experience for patients, providers, leaders and team members of Glens Falls Hospital. We are all working towards a collective goal to improve the health of our community by providing exceptional care to each individual and we all have an important part to play in doing so.

Jason Hare is director of the Glens Falls Hospital Patient Experience Team, Wendy Peck is patient representative and Ron White is data specialist.

