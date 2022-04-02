GUEST ESSAY: COVID-19 vaccines, boosters: What to do?

No news to you: When the subject of vaccines comes up these days, everybody is at least a bit confused. The current confusion has been generated by the brand new guidelines, if you can call them that, from the FDA and CDC.

They say that those of us older that age 50 are “eligible” for a second booster of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines. Some medical authorities like the move; some think it is at least premature. Most of you probably kind of shrug your shoulders wearily and move on. Some become angry and venomous, thinking those in governmental authority don’t know what they are doing and should shut up. And some reluctantly pay attention.

For those of you in the last group, I both share your weariness as the pandemic relentlessly grinds on, and I want to help. So, I have tried to make sense of the good science about vaccine boosters that we currently have in hand. Here, I will provide the best guidance I can to you by sketching person profiles which might resemble your situation, and by suggesting what I think might be best actions in those circumstances. I hope these help.

Please note the data base is currently far from complete enough to provide any certainty to suggestions below. Also note that data is being accumulated at a fantastic rate, so what I offer may be solidified or may be changed within weeks or months based on whatever we will soon know.

Before presenting those sketches, let me be make these background points:

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are great. Current data shows very clearly that they remain highly effective at preventing the worst outcomes from infections, even in the face of the outrageously transmissible omicron variant, BA.2. For rough numbers, unvaccinated people who develop infections are about nine times more likely to die than fully vaccinated people who have not received a booster. And unvaccinated people are about 21 times more likely to die than people who are vaccinated and boosted.

A worrisome manifestation of COVID-19 infections, occurring in roughly 30% to 50% of cases, is so-called long-haul COVID. Data is accumulating that shows the risk of developing it is considerably diminished by vaccination, maybe by as much as 50%.

The vaccines aren’t perfect, however. For example, they don’t prevent mild or asymptomatic infections with the omicron variants, BA.1 and BA.2.; and unfortunately, these cases can still be highly infectious. Also, they don’t fully protect folks who have a weakened immune system, which is why some who are vaccinated and boosted still become severely ill and die. And as with all doses, the protection a second booster offers tends to wane with time. Finally, vaccines sometimes have severe side effects … but those are rare and remain rare after additional shots.

The only data we have about the protection delivered by a second booster comes from a very recent Israeli study. Although it is a preliminary one, not yet validated by peer review or confirmatory studies, it is interesting. It showed that adults older than 60 years old who received a fourth mRNA vaccine dose, Pfizer or Moderna, were 78 percent less likely to die of COVID-19 than those who had only three shots. Until we have more information, we can’t say these findings are completely persuasive. That is why some experts don’t agree with the CDC’s opening up extra boost eligibility for those over 50 years old.

Yes of course, we need more information on the efficacy of vaccines in various circumstances and on the safety of them over years. It takes time to do so. We must be patient.

You should know that SARS-CoV-2 continues to cause infections around here: new cases reported to the CDC from New York state, excluding New York City, number about 1,000 per day, and deaths about 10 per day. Our cases in Warren County are inching up, 28 new cases on Thursday, one new hospitalization, but happily no new deaths.

The virus is devilishly clever; it will probably continue to throw new stuff at us. Indeed, as I have discussed in a previous essay, we may be on the verge of a new wave. Ugh.

One other thing: Pfizer and Moderna are pushing the use of these vaccines … they are making a bunch of money from them. In their defense, they are also pushing research into new vaccines.

So are other organizations. Novovax has developed what sounds like an excellent protein sub-unit based (non-mRNA) vaccine. It was recently approved by the World Health Organization but is not approved in the U.S. Another protein sub-unit vaccine called Corbevax has been developed by Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development. It is being styled to expand vaccine access to people in low- and middle-income countries because it is easy to produce at a low cost. Indeed its developers have made it patent-free! Now that’s the spirit!

Oh, I almost forgot to mention. I was an adult doc. I don’t want to talk about those terrifying things called kids.

OK, here are some thoughts. If any of these following situations describe more or less your case, think of the suggestions for what to do as just suggestions, not real advice. After all, I am long retired ... and my terrifying kids would suggest … well, never mind.

The profiles:

1. If younger than 50 and healthy, you don’t now have to pay much attention to a second booster. But by all means, since the data is so clear that being fully vaccinated and then boosted once makes you much better protected against the damn thing, do it!

2. Whatever your age, if you had the Johnson & Johnson shot, even with a J&J booster, make sure you have a dose of an m-RNA vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna. You will then have much stronger protection against hospitalization and death.

3. What about for those of you who are immunocompromised, meaning you have a condition which has degraded your immune system’s ability to defend you — cancer or an auto-immune disease or something? These place you at high risk for severe disease and death if infected. If you are immunocompromised — at any age — and haven’t done so, please talk to your physician immediately. Likely she will instantly advise an extra dose four months or more after the first booster.

4. If you are over 50 and have a co-morbidity, like kidney or liver disease, smoking or chronic lung disease, diabetes or even obesity (there is a long list — you can look it up on the CDC’s website), yes, have a second booster. Sooner is better.

5. If you are over age 60, even if pretty healthy, consider a second booster four months or so after the first. However, you may want to wait a few weeks to see what COVID-19 is doing around here. If it continues to build back against us, go ahead. If it slacks off, hold off. Because, as after any dose of vaccine, the protection diminishes over months. You may want to time your second booster to when a new pandemic wave does start to surge so that you will be optimally protected then.

6. The older you are, no matter your health, the more subtly immunocompromised you are likely to be. So if over 65 or 70 you may want to go ahead with the second booster now, since the virus is obviously still around.

7. Of course if you are as old as I am …well. …

Note from all this that, in general, the less healthy you are at any age the more likely you are to have a bad outcome from COVID-19, so the better off you are to have an extra shot. The same is true for advancing years. Please take the age and co-morbidity stuff above not as rigid categories but as indications of what might be wisest for the spectrum of conditions on which you may fall somewhere. Use your judgment, and of course ask your physician any questions you have.

There is much more to be said about vaccines, some that we currently know and lots yet to be learned. We must all stay informed, for our sakes and the sakes of loved ones, friends and neighbors. But that is enough for now, since I have to go chop some firewood, plow the back 40, raise a barn or two, cook dinner, listen to the news from Ukraine … you know.

Be wise and well.

Richard Leach, M.D., is a retired internist, infectious disease consultant and travel and tropical medicine specialist. He practiced in Glens Falls for 35 years, also serving as Glens Falls Hospital’s infection control officer and hospital epidemiologist.