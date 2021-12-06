GUEST ESSAY: COVID-19 and American points of view

These are the last things we want to see: rising numbers of COVID-19 cases to the highest levels of the pandemic in our area. It is a rise associated with the highly contagious delta variant, and now the new omicron variant is threatening — which may be even more contagious. The rise is also associated with the tendency for COVID-19 to express itself much more often and more dangerously in the unvaccinated and in those who forgo masking and social distancing. These are provable facts. But some of us don’t trust them.

In this context, those anxiety-provoking questions come up. Will I get sick? Will we have to shut down again? Can the economy tolerate more downturns? Can I? Will the federal or state governments develop and enforce mask and/or vaccine mandates? If so, what about my freedoms as an individual? Where is the line between a responsibility to myself and as a citizen in my community? Who do I trust to help me with these questions, and why?

This essay won’t detail developments of the pandemic, but will instead look at the social polarization that it has accentuated in our American culture, centering on the issues of the rights of the individual vs. the public health.

Of the cultures of the world, America’s is very young. Freshly and fondly dominating our collective memories are recollections or fantasies of rugged individuals carving a nation out of a wilderness. The Colonization. The Revolution. The Westward Expansion. Courage. Cleverness. Inventiveness. Strength. Self-reliance. All of us Americans to some degree treasure the idea that we are self-made with the power of these attributes. To some degree each of us hopes that as individuals we can find these powers inside and carve for ourselves a piece of American pie. By itself, this individualism fosters a desire for freedom from authority; after all, control by something beyond us may stifle our potentials. Resentment of controlling forces may follow.

Some individuals have succeeded to an eye-popping degree. Notably, they tend to control many aspects of society — from popular culture to market places to politics. But in truth many who have so succeeded have disadvantaged many others along the way, sometimes unfairly. And those who are not so successful, the most of us, have noticed — perhaps wishing for the same power, perhaps resenting that we can’t get it, perhaps angry in that we feel used. It is true that these are not common feelings just among us Americans but in all humans. Yet we see such powerful expressions of them every day that it feels as if our youthful and fragile experiment will fall apart.

What this view of Americans (and again, it’s not exclusive to Americans) can lead to is a concern that we are selfish. Our founding fathers, especially James Madison, recognized this in us. That motivated the building into our foundational constitution the checks and balances between the three branches of the federal government, for example, to prevent a powerfully selfish man or force from excessive and possibly destructive dominance.

There is another side to each of us and to our persona as Americans, which the Founding Fathers also acknowledged in, for example, the Federalist Papers. Appreciation of and concern for others. Love of family, love of our fellow countrymen. Loyalty. Pride in what we have done and can do as a nation of people. The All Men Are Equal thing. The guaranteeing of the vote to all men and women. The winning of the Second World War. The sending of men to the moon. The conquering of polio. Not to value and act out these attributes is un-American at some level.

That brings us to COVID-19, to anti-COVID measures and to the polarization of views.

There are those who don’t believe that COVID-19 is as bad as “they” say — really it’s “just a flu.” Some indeed doubt that it even exists. There are those who may see what COVID-19 has been doing to family, friends, neighbors, but still won’t be vaccinated or wear masks. They may feel and resent the controlling forces of government or medicine or even their peers pressuring them. So they choose instead to proclaim their rugged individualism and independence. Others doubt the science behind the advisability of masking and social distancing and vaccines, swayed by some loud voices which distort the science and doubt wisdom of those in the trenches who really know what is going on. All of these folks are making a choice that centers on self. They choose to act in a way that may jeopardize their own health, but they value their freedom of choice above the risks of COVID-19.

Those who think of science as a good and worthy thing, and those who feel responsible for others come to a different conclusion. They understand that the science behind masking and social distancing and vaccines is conclusive and getting stronger even as the number of cases around us is growing. They understand that those simple measures are clearly shown to protect not just us as individuals, but those around us. They understand that protecting both the self and others will decrease the terrible numbers and lead sooner to freedom from COVID-19. This concern for others, including for the Health of the Public, actually understands that as the community prospers, so does each of us. And it is a truly American value.

Perfectly reasonable voices can raise questions of the adequacy of a selfish approach, or of the validity of science, or of the value of governmental pressure. It won’t be easy, but really why can there not be civil discourse? It would have to at the same time acknowledge that everyone has his or her own foundation to stand on and also assert that there are real facts and real wisdom beyond facts. If we can view, discuss and make rational judgments on things together, the big, boisterous but really loving family that we are will do much better with the COVID-19 crisis … and with the other existential crises we must also face.

The time is now. An anxious time. But don’t look away. There is a future that we can help shape … or not. It’s our future. There are lives at stake.

Richard P. Leach, M.D., is an internist, infectious disease consultant and travel and tropical medicine specialist. He practiced in Glens Falls for 35 years, also serving as Glens Falls Hospital’s infection control officer and hospital epidemiologist. Retiring from private practice in 2011, he continued to provide travel medicine counseling at the Warren County Clinic until COVID-19 forced its cancellation. Warren County keeps him on as a medical director and consultant to the Tuberculosis Program. Dr. Leach is known for his role as co-founder and president of the Adirondack AIDS Task Force in the 1980s and 1990s, as the founder and president of the Glens Falls Medical Mission and its Project Guatemala in the 1990s, as the husband of Dr. Loren Baim, as the father of Christina Johnston, Timothy Leach, Molly Leach and Marta Leach, and as the grandfather of Rhone and of 3-week-old Thatcher James.

