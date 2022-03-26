GUEST ESSAY: COVID-19: Alas, the virus isn't done

Just like you, I am awfully tired of this thing. I’m tired of still wearing masks, weary of my compulsion to watch over my community, impatient with the under-siege feeling I can’t avoid since I pay so much attention to the pandemic’s progress, and afraid of the edginess, the anger it has bred in us all.

Yet the virus isn’t done, and I still have some strength to help. So, tired though you may be of the virus, maybe of me, too, listen as I tell you what you shouldn’t be ignoring.

In Warren County

Our numbers have been dropping. Hallelujah. Currently, the seven-day test positivity rate (the number of positive tests divided by the total number of reported tests) is in the 2.5-3% range, with only 10 to 20 new cases being reported per day. Compare that to the peak of the omicron wave in February, when there were over 300 new cases some days. What a relief.

A cautionary note, though: Our numbers are very crude, based only on tests that are reported. There probably are many more cases out there that are untested, therefore unreported. We know that infections with the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 may be very mild, just a sore throat, may even be entirely asymptomatic in someone who is fully vaccinated. Yet even mild cases are still able to spread the germ. We mustn’t forget that the virus still stalks us.

Not everyone has a mild case, either. Today, the first day of spring, four patients are sick enough to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Here is something confusing: Three of those four hospitalized patients have been vaccinated; and three of four of us in Warren County have been vaccinated. Aren’t our vaccines working? Some among us will say no, they aren’t, and these identical percentages prove it.

Hold on, not so fast. It is true that omicron can cleverly break through a vaccinated person’s immune defense to cause a mild infection, but we have piles of data showing that vaccines do protect most of us very well against serious disease and death. It is also true that the weaker a person’s immune system is — due to advanced age or cancer or something — the less likely vaccination will protect them. On top of that, the immunity provided by the vaccines wanes as months go by from the last dose, another reason for breakthrough cases. Those now hospitalized with the virus have situations like that: they are older and/or have an underlying illness, and maybe also had their last vaccine six or more months ago. The vaccines are terrific, but not perfect.

Yes, I feel good that our numbers are down. Yet I know that despite my booster in November, I can still become infected, albeit probably with only a mild illness. I know too that even with a mild one I could develop long-COVID. Which would make me more forgetful than I am. Frightening thought.

Elsewhere in the world

You will recall that omicron was originally found in November 2021. Then it swept around the world amazingly quickly, shouldering aside the previous delta variant. Happily, it hasn’t been as lethal as delta, or we might have been seeing millions more deaths. Although it is now weakening considerably in the U.S., it remains vigorous elsewhere, hammering Hong Kong badly and now accelerating in the United Kingdom.

About Hong Kong and the U.K. Their waves are caused by a new omicron mutation, called BA.2. The original omicron, labeled BA.1, is much more transmissible than the older delta strain. Which is why it swept the world so quickly. Early data suggests that BA.2 is more contagious than BA.1! Which is part of why it is making new waves. Happily, it is not more nasty.

Some important things about BA.2 and particularly the U.K.’s wave. First, to repeat, the variant is more contagious. Second, like BA.1, it can cause transmissible infections in folks with few or no symptoms who won’t know to put on a mask to protect other folks. And like BA.1, BA.2 has the capacity to cause breakthrough infections in the vaccinated. Third, mask-wearing in the U.K. has all but disappeared, like here. Fourth, as also noted, data shows that the protection offered by our vaccines diminishes as months go by from the last dose. Fifth, the U.S. has historically tended to experience the same pattern of COVID-19 infections about three weeks after the U.K. And sixth, we are already seeing BA.2 here. Indeed as many as 50% of COVID-19 cases in the Northeast are now BA.2.

Sadly, then, there is a strong probability that we are just on the verge of another wave of COVID-19. I know: unwelcome news. You are asking yourself: why do I read Leach’s essays?

There is another piece of worrying news. A new variant has been discovered. It hasn’t been formally named yet, but early research shows it to be what is called a recombinant virus. Recombinants are so-named because they have genes from two different strains of virus that somehow have fused together. This one is cleverly nicknamed deltacron because it has genes from both delta and omicron.

How worrisome is deltacron? It probably won’t catch fire. First discovered in France in December, only a very few cases have been found to date, 2 or 3 in the U.S.. Preliminary clinical research shows it is neither highly transmissible nor particularly nasty. Whew.

But it is worrisome in that it shows how “clever” a virus can be, using a tool to evolve and to propagate its kind.

A tool? In an infected individual, millions of viral particles are rapidly produced in host cells. With all that reproduction, spontaneous mutations occur frequently. Most of them don’t have any selective advantage over the parent strain and therefore just fizzle out. But, occasionally, a mutation works better. That is what happened with delta: it was more successfully infectious than the original alfa variant and soon displaced its parent. After that, along came BA.1, which was more successfully transmissible than delta. So it displaced its parent. And then BA.2. Do you see what I mean? Mutation is an evolutionary tool because it can bring a species a new advantage.

A different genetic behavior, a different tool, resulted in deltacron. It came about because somebody was infected with both delta and omicron variants at the same time. Nucleic acids started to be cranked out from both in the person’s doubly infected cells, and a fusion of genes from each variant occurred. Clever.

Here’s the critical summary. The more coronavirus infections are out there in the world, the more mutations and recombinations there will be. Most will be duds. One or two may become explosive with higher transmissibility and maybe greater lethality too. Supposing a variant pops up with BA.2’s transmissibility and delta’s lethality. Sort of the apocalypse thing. I wish I was kidding.

So: What to do?

Yup, we are all damn tired of this pandemic. But again, it is still active among us right here, and it is probable there are more waves to come. The wise among us will do what has been so clearly shown to be protective. Be vaccinated (more than 20% of us in Warren County are not yet fully vaccinated). Be boosted (maybe 50% of those fully vaccinated have not had boosters). Be re-boosted if that is soon advised (which is likely, at least for those of us over 65 years old and/or immune-compromised). Use a mask when in a crowd (if you can muster the strength and courage — I am).

Beyond that, let’s hope our brilliant researchers come up with a “pan-coronavirus vaccine,” one which will be long-lasting and will protect us against whatever new mutations and recombinations may come along. And importantly, let’s make sure our senators and representatives vote to continue funding research into vaccines and other tools — whatever it takes to deal with what I am afraid will be a lingering pandemic. Please, write them a letter.

Finally, let’s be aware that as long as we are not well-enough vaccinated — and by “we” I mean us in the U.S. and all our worldly neighbors — COVID-19 will keep coming back at us. That means vaccines must be available for all — rich and poor, regardless of country, race, religion, politics, and regardless of the cost. Ensuring vaccines for all is the moral thing to do. It is also the selfish thing. And the cheapest thing.

Because it is how we will conquer this damn virus that has been so badly sapping our economies as well as our strength. We did that with smallpox; we can do it with SARS-CoV-2.

I have to take a nap. Please be wise and well.

Richard Leach, M.D., is a retired internist, infectious disease consultant and travel and tropical medicine specialist. He practiced in Glens Falls for 35 years, also serving as Glens Falls Hospital’s infection control officer and hospital epidemiologist.