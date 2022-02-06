GUEST ESSAY: Conspiracy theories spreading like virus

By now you have heard of the culture clash: Neil Young versus Joe Rogan, one standing on the rock of facts, the other running with the wind of lies.

Rogan, whose hugely popular Spotify podcast may have the largest audience in the world, recently platformed the anti-vaxxer, Dr. Robert Malone. Malone, who has previously been banned from Twitter for the same stuff, did his usual promoting of baseless conspiracy theories, including some amazing lies about the COVID-19 vaccines. An angry Neil nailed Spotify, accusing it of spreading disinformation. He declared that Spotify can have Rogan or Young, but not both. Spotify then took down his songs, showing both its business sense (“The Joe Rogan Experience” is worth over $100,000,000 to Spotify) and its lack of concern for the truth and the public health.

Neil said, “Spotify has recently become a very damaging force via its public misinformation and lies about COVID.” He is not alone. Sharing that opinion are over 1,000 scientists, professors, doctors, nurses and other public health professionals, also Donald Trump’s niece, Mary, and several other great musicians. All have urged Spotify to crack down on fake news about COVID-19 on its streaming platform.

I guess it is time to tackle the conspiracy business more deeply.

A few years ago, conspiracies were like wisps of smoke drifting in from remote places, non-threatening if a bit unpleasant smells that didn’t merit more than a wrinkled nose. Recently, the world of fake news has wildly caught fire. Horribly, the conflagration has brought us sickness, violence and death. It is not just anti-vax stuff; that craziness is but a piece of many other societal problems. Most terrible are the climate change doubters, who are really roasting us all.

So, what is a conspiracy? Broadly speaking, it is a supposedly secret plan devised by a group to do something that is harmful to another group in some sinister way. All of them have at their centers the erosion of trust in collectives of individuals or institutions perceived as having power.

You have heard the stories: All governments are evil, especially big ones, oppressing the masses, robbing folks of their freedom. Small, secret and powerful organizations control the world order for the purpose of cornering wealth and privilege. Various organizations cover up the existence of extra-terrestrial life who have come to help or harm us (not sure which). Climate change is a hoax propagated by tree-huggers so they can have a bigger backyard to play in. The Holocaust was invented by Jews to gain sympathy. The Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol was a peaceful demonstration, and the media has totally distorted the events. The 9/11 attacks were an inside job, nobody ever walked on the moon, Paul McCartney died in 1966, and so on.

Theories that powerful individuals or groups are behind catastrophic events seem to have always been with us. I wrote about that in an essay a month ago, so I won’t repeat. But I can’t resist one more example. In 64 A.D., the city of Rome burned catastrophically. The theory grew up that emperor Nero set the fire so that he could rebuild Rome as a monument to himself, and that he delightedly played his fiddle while watching the conflagration. The best historical data actually indicates that Nero was probably 35 miles away from Rome when the fire started. We don’t know who started the rumors. However, he was neither a good emperor nor a good person. Certainly there were powerful anti-Nero political factions that wanted to get rid of him. Nero’s clever response? He created a conspiracy theory that the small Christian community had set the fire. He then went on a throw-the-Christians-to-the-lions rampage.

How is it that conspiratorial thinking, the astounding spreading of fake news and the massive strength of the loud voices attached have now become such a part of the mainstream of our social, political and public health conversations?

How I see it

Here is how I see it. First, we start with two of the oldest things of human beings. The first is the amazing development of our brains, which at some extreme of pre-history made us start the what-in-the-world wondering process: What am I, what am I doing here, and who made this place? These questions were preludes to myth-making. Then, secondly, we began to sit around fires and to chant the explanations our elders made up: A great creator made the world out of darkness and then made humans out of clay. These first songs were the preludes to religion and history itself.

Second, there is a built-in human foible, which becomes obvious as we trace our evolving stories through time, with our crises and our reactions to them. For some reason, we cannot tolerate the possibility that a bad luck thing sometimes just plain happens. Instead, we have a primal need to explain why that nasty harm is happening to a seemingly blameless folk. We fabricate a story. We blame the crisis on some outside force — an angry god, perhaps, or the “other” tribe, the one already thought to be an agent of a dark force. This, of course, is a conspiracy theory.

Fake news, also called disinformation or misinformation, is similar in nature but with the modern power of social media to speed its spread. It is defined as the deliberate creation and sharing of false and/or manipulated information that is intended to deceive and mislead audiences. Joe Rogan’s podcast falls into this category, platforming as it does so many conspiracy theorists.

And note: Rogan keeps and grows his popularity by bringing on the outrageous. Why does he and so many others do it, creating fake news even though they know they are misrepresenting the facts and know that some will suffer as a result? What are they after? Just popularity? Money? Attention? Political gain? Power? Character assassination? Whatever the motive, it is so self-serving, so manipulative, so disinterested in the greater good that it can clearly be labeled as malevolent.

Once some fake news is created, those who then spread it through social media do so for different reasons. Folks like Rogan’s audience are hungry for a steady focus in a time of turmoil. They become beguiled by a self-identified expert boasting of his imagined expertise, and are then captivated by his disinformation. Thereafter, they make it their own and pass it on as true wisdom. Though they may be foolish in believing the fake news, their motives are not so awful. What such folks seek is not personal gain but contentment and comfort within a cocoon of similar thinkers, sheltered from the winds of uncertainty. In our so-heavily conflicted world, it feels safe to be there and satisfying to have a defined and maybe colorful myth at the center of the cocoon, the center of one’s tribe.

Now, thanks to the Joe Rogans of the world, we are seeing tons of fake news about COVID-19 and the anti-COVID vaccines. They are spreading like the virus. A partial list includes:

The virus SARS-CoV-2 was invented in a virology laboratory in Wuhan, China, with money provided by our National Institutes of Health.

The virus was caused by the 5G network.

The vaccines alter DNA and make women infertile.

Vaccines kill more people than they protect.

Vaccines contains a computer microchip designed by Bill Gates to develop a worldwide surveillance system.

Vaccines are part of a diabolical plot to enslave all humans.

A double pandemic disaster

Again, mistrust of a powerful force is at the center of any fake news theory. In the COVID-19 conflict, it is mistrust of scientific and medical knowledge and skepticism toward the recommendations of public health. The teaming up of the so-contagious virus with the so-fast spread of disinformation through social media makes for a double pandemic disaster. Sadly, people are dying needlessly.

But more: The situation is made much worse by the terrible hyper-polarization of society, including along the political fracture lines. Here is a striking example. A recent study by National Public Radio looked at two publicly available databases: the voting records of counties across the U.S. in the last presidential election, and deaths from COVID-19 since May of 2021 in those counties. Folks who lived in counties that voted heavily for Donald Trump were three times more likely to die from the virus than those living in counties which voted for Joe Biden. Don’t be angry out there, you Republicans; of course it cannot be concluded that your politics causes death. However, we are talking about real people dying here. It is, therefore, really important that we think about what seems to be a pretty strong correlation and ask why is this happening. I will now hastily leave this subject.

Why has science lost so much ground in the media wars? Why are the messages of public health authorities not well enough trusted? Is the problem the message or the messenger?

Personally, I believe in the scientific approach. I believe science has proven, for example, that vaccines are both very safe and very effective. The problem isn’t the message. It is that the era of total acceptance of science is over. And it is that the current voices trying to explain the science and its values aren’t anywhere near as captivating as “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

The pandemics seem overwhelming, yet we must gather strength and ask, what is to be done?

Maybe we should hark back to those beginnings: everyone loves a story around the fire. Yes, public health voices must be consistent and transparent, but they must also learn to spin their learned and vital, but perhaps dull, messages into much more captivating narratives. The stories must be good enough to repeat and repeat — waters of truth dripping on the rocks of doubt.

A bedtime story

It is getting late. Here is a bedtime story.

Chapter 1. There once was a man named Antonio, a man who first drew his sword against villainous disease vectors in the Middle Ages of the Nineteen Hundreds. For decades he sat at the bedsides of his thousands of patients, holding their hands, his sword ready on his knees. Each night, tired as he was, he couldn’t rest until every one had been talked to and touched and given whatever could help. In the night, he dreamed of new ways to shape new blades. In the morning, he rose up and strode to his castle foundries, where he forged so many more swords. These he gave to other gallant warriors to fight the invading armies of Marauding Microbes. Untold millions were spared the wrath of pathogens and were grateful for their lives.

Chapter 2. Yet the world turned. A Mutant Monster began stalking the land, slipping surreptitiously into people’s homes, killing so many, maiming others. Antonio and his army took up their swords and stood heroically in its way. But it attacked with an ally, a Leviathan of Loathing. This one oozed around, besieging brains, rearranging attitudes and twisting tempers in the poor people. Accusations of artifice and avarice, deception and double dealing, were aimed absurdly at Antonio and his allies. The dogs of war were let slip between factions of the same nation. Attacked from all sides, and with his weapons weakened, Antonio could no longer protect the people or even sooth the sick. At last, with the Mutant Monster massacring millions, he sank to his knees, pleading his case to the people: “Come to your senses or all will be lost!” But with minds controlled by the Leviathan of Loathing, they had come to be uncaring about the crisis.

Coming in Chapter 3: Will the people toss off their torpor and respond to reason? Will Antonio arise, reassemble his wonderful warriors and turn the tide? Will the Mutant Monster and the Leviathan of Loathing be vanquished before the world is wasted?

Be safe and well.

Richard P. Leach, M.D., is an internist, infectious disease consultant and travel and tropical medicine specialist. He practiced in Glens Falls for 35 years, also serving as Glens Falls Hospital’s infection control officer and hospital epidemiologist. Retiring from private practice in 2011, he continued to provide travel medicine counseling at the Warren County Clinic until COVID-19 forced its cancellation. Warren County keeps him on as a medical director and consultant to the Tuberculosis Program. Dr. Leach is known for his role as co-founder and president of the Adirondack AIDS Task Force in the 1980s and 1990s, as the founder and president of the Glens Falls Medical Mission and its Project Guatemala in the 1990s, as the husband of Dr. Loren Baim, as the father of Christina Johnston, Timothy Leach, Molly Leach and Marta Leach, and as the grandfather of Rhone and of 3-week-old Thatcher James.