GUEST ESSAY: Community's health is in your hands

If you hear no other message in these unprecedented, worrisome times, hear this.

Like never before in our history, the health of our community is in your hands. You. As a member of this community reading this article.

The apex is coming and we must shift our mindsets.

Every person must take responsibility and change your behavior in order to protect the health and safety of others.

It is critically important to stay home and isolate from others if you are symptomatic. Your new assumption must be that if you are sick, you have the coronavirus. Stay home, take care of yourself, and you will recover. If you are too sick to stay home and you need hospitalization, our hospitals can and will accommodate you.

If you have been in close proximity to somebody who believes they have the virus, the safest thing to do is stay home and stay away from others. Relax and monitor yourself for symptoms.

If you are well, it is critically important to stay away from those who are sick. Keep your distance from people in public, even if they look healthy. Practice good personal health habits. Visit the CDC or NYSDOH websites and read their tips on what to do to keep yourself safe.