GUEST ESSAY: Climate change and human health

In this tempestuous late February and early March, just as we in the U.S. begin to poke our noses above the waves of the omicron storm, two huge new hurricanes are breaking over us.

One is Moscow’s unforgivable invasion of Ukraine. More than a war, it looks to be a battle for the world order: aggressive authoritarianism versus peaceful democracy. The other is the Sixth Assessment Report issued by the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (the IPCC), released Feb. 28. It shows us an increasingly probable planetary disaster … something we have been trying to ignore.

As a physician, I am preoccupied with how all three of these superstorms impact human health and well-being. This essay will describe some of how climate change is doing that — around the world and right here. At the start, though, I have to lay this before you: COVID-19 and war in Ukraine are small potatoes compared to climate change.

Of course, I know how badly the pandemic has impacted folks, with deaths and lingering disease, with job and business losses, with dashed dreams. Of course I know how terrible it is that Putin is spilling his neighbors’ innocent blood in order to build his own image as a Russian superstar. Yes, I fear how our economy will suffer from his war and how resulting inflation will undermine each of us ... not to mention how threatening is the risk of nuclear devastation.

The IPCC Report

Still, this report outlines the apex disaster. As someone slyly said, it makes the global outlook worse than predicted by earlier reports — which is pretty bad considering the original predictions were for destruction of the planet. Antonio Guterres, the U.N.’s secretary-general, reacted more angrily: “I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this. Today’s IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership. With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change.” The report was compiled out of tons of hard work by 234 scientists from 66 countries after they reviewed 14,000 scientific studies. It is 3,949 pages long. There isn’t room here to provide detail, but let me extract some stuff.

It demonstrates that the land masses of the planet have already warmed between 1 and 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial age levels in the early 1800s. Temperatures are continuing to rise, along with these phenomena: violent weather destroying villages, rising seas burying coastal lowlands and forcing migrations, stresses within the warming oceans that devastate fisheries, prolonged droughts causing crop failures and food and water insecurity for millions, intense heat and air pollution killing people, and so on.

Then there is the sneakier stuff, the infectious diseases. Geographic regions of our planet where mosquitoes and ticks prosper are expanding with the increasing heat. Mosquito-borne diseases like Zika, dengue fever, chikungunya and malaria are crossing the tropics of Capricorn and Cancer. So far, thankfully, these have only caused localized outbreaks in the U.S., mainly in Texas and Florida.

There are other ways the changes in climate are increasing risks of infections. As the natural drinking water supplies suffer from drought or floods, the risks of diseases carried in contaminated water are rising: typhoid fever, amebiasis, and cholera. Vast numbers of immigrants are being forced to move because of drought or fires or rising sea water. Consequently, folks are forced to pack together. Watch as epidemics of tuberculosis, drug-resistant staph infections, influenza and COVID-19 proliferate. And the conflicts and violence.

What about around here?

We are so fortunate in these beautiful southern Adirondacks: we haven’t experienced the weather violence, mosquito or water-borne diseases, or major people population explosions … yet. However, you all know of our exploding tick populations. Winters are simply no longer severe enough to kill them off. And you know what they bring: Lyme disease (now, 50% or more of local ticks are infected with the Lyme bacterium), anaplasmosis (maybe 10% infected), babesiosis (maybe 7%) and ehrlichiosis.

Another important epidemic is hitting us here: depression and anxiety about global warming. Our young people are the worst affected — those who will inherit our mess. Ask any one of them. Some will unload on you their anger.

I surely do not want to have us all give up in despair. In fact, just the opposite. Bear with me.

Some lessons learned

The COVID-19 pandemic mobilized many and varied responses, some quite marvelous, some monstrous. An example of the latter: disinformation and distrust have been spread through social media with devastating results. An example of the former: the scientific community developed among the safest and most effective vaccines ever in less than a year.

In retrospect, there is no question — if our national effort had been well-organized and unified, we would have saved pain and lives. Studying our less-than-satisfactory responses, we should be able to learn these lessons and apply them to the next existential battle.

1. First thing, the world must agree there is a terrible problem.

2. Then we must quickly build an excellent and convincing database to instruct us on the nature of the beast.

3. We the people must make ourselves informed with real — not fake — news. We should argue about whatever we have to, but with a driving sense that we are all in this effort together.

4. A fully informed leadership has to take charge. So that we trust it, the leadership must be honest and open, wise and compassionate, courageous and charismatic.

5. An infrastructure to organize efforts and develop machinery to attack the crisis should quickly follow.

6. And all of us have to bend our backs, put our shoulders to the wheel, together.

What are we learning from Putin’s reprehensible war? His aggression is being met with a rapid and dramatic coming together of Europe and the U.S. in strong yet measured actions that demonstrate so much. At least many of the countries of the world have agreed on the nature of the problem and on the tools we have to work with. And behind a well-informed, open and honest, wise, compassionate and courageous leadership, we are finding that we have huge power as we stand together against the threat to our freedom and well-being. So yes, we are able to react well to crisis when we want to.

Will we confront the climate crisis?

Svitlana Krakovska, a Ukrainian delegate to the United Nations, made an impassioned and inspiring speech at a meeting of the IPCC very shortly after Russia had begun to invade her country. Among other remarkably powerful words, she raised her head above the war, saying: “We will not surrender in Ukraine. And we hope the world will not surrender in building a climate-resilient future.”

There must be no surrender. We absolutely must confront what so clearly and so badly threatens all of us and build a climate-resilient future together. I must. You must.

Please, please look at it. Your understanding of the crisis we are facing is critically important.

Then consider how you as an individual can participate in the fight to save our planet. The IPCC report gives some indication of how to do that. If you need further advice, ask those angry young people. They know.

Richard Leach, M.D., is a retired internist, infectious disease consultant and travel and tropical medicine specialist. He practiced in Glens Falls for 35 years, also serving as Glens Falls Hospital’s infection control officer and hospital epidemiologist.