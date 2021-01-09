GUEST ESSAY: Cath lab team at Glens Falls Hospital is committed to fast, lifesaving care

Using the PCI method, we are able to restore blood flow to the heart quickly and have even reduced the average length of stay for patients who have suffered a heart attack from 5-7 days to three days.

Over the years, advancements in medicine and science have given us the tools and medications needed to provide better, more effective care for patients. At Glens Falls Hospital, the teamwork, relentless drive to do right by our patients and the care coordination displayed by the cardiac care team have allowed us to do even more for the patients we serve.

That work is evident in our door-to-intervention time, meaning the amount of time that elapses between when someone presents at the Emergency Department with a heart attack and when the appropriate intervention is performed. The national standard door-to-intervention is 90 minutes or less. In 2019 and 2020, Glens Falls Hospital’s door-to-intervention time was about 61 minutes, nearly 30 minutes better than the national standard.