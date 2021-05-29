Guest essay: Building an inclusive organization at Glens Falls Hospital

Glens Falls Hospital is committed to becoming a more diverse, equitable and inclusive employer and health care provider by creating an environment that recognizes and embraces the unique backgrounds, differences and voices of our workforce and communities. That work has come to life through our Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Last year, like many others across the country, we recognized the need and responsibility to be a positive force for change. As a large employer and pillar of the community, we knew we could and should do more to be a leader on this critical issue. Silence was not an option.

Diversity, equity and inclusion aren’t programs or initiatives that have metrics or numbers attached. This is about people. To truly make an impact, DEI must be part of who we are as an organization and at the forefront of how we interact with our patients, their families and each other. This is a culture shift, and we are committed for the long haul.

Since forming the committee last July, we have made important strides in building the foundation of our work. Our committee comprises a passionate group of GFH employees from many backgrounds, representing departments across the organization. The hard work, dedication and teamwork this committee has demonstrated in a short time is proven through its accomplishments.