Guest essay: Breast Center team is thrilled to be back at work

When life presents uncertainty, there is no feeling more reassuring than being in the company of people you know, respect and love. That sense of community is something we take pride in at Glens Falls Hospital — something that our Breast Center team understands deeply.

For many of our neighbors, like me, it’s not uncommon to have multiple members and generations of your family born at the hospital and also be a part of the team delivering care back to the community. Many Glens Falls Hospital employees are neighbors and friends, and our jobs are just one of the ways our lives have become intertwined. The strong sense of community at the hospital — and within the Breast Center team — is one of the many reasons I’m thrilled that the Breast Center at Glens Falls Hospital and services at Greenwich Medical Center and Baybrook have been able to fully resume.

As our community geared up to confront COVID-19, routine services at the Breast Center were temporarily put on hold. As patient volumes dwindled, our team of radiologic technologists prepared to redeploy into clinical areas outside of our specialties should we experience a patient surge. While we haven’t experienced the surge that we had planned for, the Breast Center team was ready and willing to jump into whatever we needed to.