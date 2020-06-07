Guest essay: Breast Center team is thrilled to be back at work
Guest essay: Breast Center team is thrilled to be back at work

Michelle Swartz

Michelle Swartz is a radiologic technician at Glens Falls Hospital.

When life presents uncertainty, there is no feeling more reassuring than being in the company of people you know, respect and love. That sense of community is something we take pride in at Glens Falls Hospital — something that our Breast Center team understands deeply.

For many of our neighbors, like me, it’s not uncommon to have multiple members and generations of your family born at the hospital and also be a part of the team delivering care back to the community. Many Glens Falls Hospital employees are neighbors and friends, and our jobs are just one of the ways our lives have become intertwined. The strong sense of community at the hospital — and within the Breast Center team — is one of the many reasons I’m thrilled that the Breast Center at Glens Falls Hospital and services at Greenwich Medical Center and Baybrook have been able to fully resume.

As our community geared up to confront COVID-19, routine services at the Breast Center were temporarily put on hold. As patient volumes dwindled, our team of radiologic technologists prepared to redeploy into clinical areas outside of our specialties should we experience a patient surge. While we haven’t experienced the surge that we had planned for, the Breast Center team was ready and willing to jump into whatever we needed to.

Today, that means being there for our patients during an important moment in many of their lives. For breast cancer survivors, who make up a large percentage of our patient base, having to delay an annual exam added another level of uncertainty during an already challenging time. We are thrilled to be able to resume operations and be there for our patients — wherever they may be in their life or health care journey.

While resuming services, the safety of patients and our team remain our priority. Everyone that enters our facility, including our staff, must wear a mask for the duration of their visit. Additionally, visitors are not permitted, making social-distancing in our waiting areas possible. Our cleaning procedures have ramped up as we disinfect every potential touch point between patients, and patients now wait to be escorted from their changing area into an imaging room by our team.

The threat of COVID-19 continues to be a steady presence in our lives. The threat of putting off routine and regular health care services is also real. We take both extremely seriously and have implemented protocols to ensure we are keeping patients safe.

Our Glens Falls Hospital team has been strong in the face of this crisis. Members of our team have risen to heights we never imagined, unwavering in their commitment to patient health and safety. The support we have seen and given each other during recent weeks has been unimaginable. From community parades and food deliveries to handmade signs and a simple smile, community spirit has been the fuel to our fight.

We are here to care for you and our doors are now open again. I hope if you have uncertainty about making an appointment that you’ll give us a call. We can talk you through the process and safety measures in place to deliver the best care in the safest environment. We appreciate your continued support, and we are excited and ready to see you soon.

Michelle Swartz is a registered radiologic technician in mammography and computed tomography at Glens Falls Hospital.

