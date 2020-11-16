GUEST ESSAY: Breast Center stresses regular screenings

The Breast Center at Glens Falls Hospital is fortunate to have access to 3D screening mammography — a technology that sets us apart in regard to early detection. Not only can we detect cancers early, but our state-of-the-art imaging technology also allows us to see far more than what is possible with 2D mammography.

Our mammographers, breast sonographers, and breast health nurses are skilled and compassionate caregivers who make every experience as quick and easy as possible for every patient.

We know that no two patients are the same, and we personalize the process and experience for each person based on their individual needs and comfort level. Whether you’re fearful of an exam, have a physical disability that you think may prevent you from getting an exam or simply are uncomfortable with getting a mammogram — we are here and able to help you through the process.

Beyond screening, we provide diagnostic studies and minimally invasive breast procedures for which we partner with board-certified radiologists to interpret and perform such studies. And, because we’re part of the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, we have an entire continuum of services available at our fingertips for individuals who require further care.

Being aware of your body and breast health is incredibly important for every man and woman.

If you feel hesitant or nervous for any reason about getting an annual screening, please contact us and we are happy to talk you through any uncertainties you may be having. Our team is passionate about our patients and the members of our community; there is nothing we can’t help you through.

Michelle Swartz is the operations manager for the Breast Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

