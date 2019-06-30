I know that I’m a “BLUE.”
And I now know the “REDS” are not my enemies. They are just regular people who have different opinions, values, wants and needs from me for different reasons.
These Better Angels sessions have helped me to be more tolerant. I don’t see the other side as my enemy anymore. I’ve learned to be more observant and to listen better to the views of people I disagree with.
My opinions and beliefs are not more important than anybody else’s. I also found that I won’t be able to convince anyone to come over to my side or to change their views. They have their own very good reasons for feeling the way they do. It is not my place to try to change them. I shouldn’t be trying to “save” them.
In our society today, it has become very difficult for people on both sides of the aisle to talk about their beliefs. We are afraid to voice our political opinions, because it could create a rift with family or friends. This has gotten way out of control.
We need to start talking again. But, we need to do this in the respectful, no eye-rolling, best-self, real-listening, best-speaking, turn-taking, non-interrupting, no-sighing, speaking-for-yourself-only kind of way.
If you do it this way, you will find that we have some things we agree on. There is some common ground between us. We don’t always disagree on everything.
I know that this is a difficult task. Some of us feel like we have to be right all the time — myself included. Sometimes, we all think that we are experts at everything, too. We claim that we know facts because we read about it on Facebook, heard it on the news, saw it on TV, heard about it on some form of social media, so it must be true.
I now think there isn’t much that we can trust about social media. I’ve decided to pretty much give up my Twitter and Facebook accounts. Too many people are talking, and nobody really knows what he or she is talking about.
I’m annoyed at the term “fake news.” Usually, the people using the term are the ones with the “questionable” facts. We need to be very selective in what we consider a reliable source.
Some of us have lost our trust in the human race. There are some people who are overstepping the guidelines of free speech.
Their speech is nasty, racially inappropriate or hateful. They are testing the boundaries by using slurs against people’s religions, making fun of people, their gender or sexual identity, or they are threatening violence. We are becoming fearful of each other when these actions happen.
We all need to take responsibility for our own actions. We need to think about what we say to each other.
Stop and listen.
Respect the other person’s opinion.
Be constructive in your responses to people.
Speak and listen in a way that people know they have been heard. This validates their comments.
Acknowledge the person’s experiences or their point of view by listening to their stories. This shows that we are all human.
I encourage all of you to join Better Angels, or to attend some sessions or workshops. It will open your eyes.
We are not trying to change the other side’s opinions. We are just trying to understand them. We are trying to find some common ground. We are learning something that might be helpful to others in the community and, hopefully, the nation.
Thanks to the Better Angels, I found that.
