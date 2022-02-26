GUEST ESSAY: An immediate solution to problem of landfills and methane creation

Several articles have been published related to the Hughes Energy organics recycling plants and our plans to introduce our technology in New York state, including a possible project in Fort Edward at the former GE dewatering plant.

Hughes is currently evaluating sites throughout New York state for our recycling technology with a plan to invest at least $1 billion in the state, creating 500 full-time green-tech jobs. We have had informal meetings in seven New York counties (including Washington County), responded to several formal county RFIs (requests for information) and have submitted one permit application with DEC to date.

Hughes Energy is the exclusive North American license holder for the Wilson System, which was invented in the UK in 1998 and has been deployed in the UK and Ireland five times since.

The Wilson System uses a steam pressure vessel, called an autoclave, which in one hour turns organic materials (food, paper, cardboard, grass, leaves, meat-packing waste) into a wood-pulp-like fiber which is used to make recycled paper and other commercial products. Our process is entirely indoors in a building under negative air pressure to keep all air inside the building. The process uses steam and low pressure to transform the organics into a sawdust-like material — we do not burn our melt anything.

Tom Wilson, the inventor, sold and installed his system to private companies who then operated the system as they saw fit. Just like a farmer will buy equipment to milk cows or a quarry will buy crushers to process stone, the clients own and operate Tom’s equipment, which they purchase. Unless any client explicitly allows an equipment producer to refer to them, it is prohibited by contract to do so.

Our U.S. company, Hughes Energy, on the other hand, was established to directly fund, build, own and operate facilities in North America, the first of which we are planning to install in New York state.

Autoclaves are large pressure-cookers, just like you use in your homes. Autoclaves have been used commercially since the 1880s. Today, there are tens of thousands of autoclaves used daily in U.S. industry — from desktop units to sterilize surgical instruments in hospitals to enormous autoclaves at Boeing factories which cure the wings and tails of 777 aircraft and F-117 stealth fighter bombers. Tire manufacturers and concrete block manufacturers pull railroad cars into autoclaves to cure and harden their products every day. The largest autoclave manufacturers in the world are U.S. companies in California, New York and Pennsylvania. Autoclaves are very well-known industrial systems, which, when maintained and operated correctly, safely and efficiently operate for 25-plus years.

In the 1940s, the University of Alabama in Huntsville began using autoclaves to process organic waste including mixed garbage. There are a dozen large MSW — municipal solid waste — autoclave manufacturers that have systems deployed in the world today, including Georgia Pacific Paper (under the brand “Juno”), which has one autoclave system at their Atlanta headquarters and one at one of their paper mills in Oregon. GP is a $10 billion division of the $100 billion Koch conglomerate.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Facility in California has been working with fiber made from autoclaved MSW for almost 20 years. They have produced products like recycled paper, liquid biofuels and other products which offset the need for fossil fuels or trees. Recovering and recycling organic material rather than dumping it in landfills is a critical part of what we call “practical environmentalism” — real, measurable climate impact with process and technology available today, not in some distant future. There are a mountain of published scientific journals and research which supports the work which has been carried out for decades on fiber produced from autoclaving organic materials.

Facts worth noting

1. New York state landfills more than 6 million tons per year of trash in 27 active landfills. Some landfills, such as in Albany and Seneca Meadows, are slated to close soon.

2. Reduced options for waste disposal have increased disposal fees significantly in many parts of New York state, some by 40% in three years.

3. According to the Office of the NYS Comptroller, towns, counties and cities in New York state spend close to $3 billion per year for the disposal of waste.

4. Landfills in New York emit 58% of the methane produced in NYS vs. 16% of methane emitted nationally by landfills. Methane is produced by the rotting organic material, which is buried and decomposes.

5. New York state is focused on closing landfills aggressively, which has brought the number down from 1,200 in 1980 to 27 today (with several to close imminently).

6. Methane is over 80 times worse for the atmosphere as a GHG than carbon dioxide. The U.S. is one of 100 signatories to the Global Methane Pledge, issued in November 2021, which commits “to swiftly reduce methane emissions — widely regarded as the single most effective strategy to reduce global warming.” (Global Methane Pledge press release, Nov. 2, 2021)

7. Trash produced in New York state travels up to 400 miles one way every day to landfills as far away as Virginia or Ohio. This is unhealthy for people and the environment and economically unsustainable.

Hughes offers local communities where we build plants:

1. The HEG (Hughes Energy Group) facility will bring 50 well-paying, full-time jobs, 40 of which are mechanic, engineering and equipment operator jobs for which we will train staff and offer them advancement.

2. Our fiber in New York will be sent to some of the numerous paper mills in the state to offset the use of virgin wood pulp.

3. The plant will offer local stores and businesses a new, large, successful customer for all manner of support services to keep a plant running well.

4. HEG expects to pay over $750,000 in local tax per year.

5. HEG provides local high schools and BOCES annual scholarships to develop the next generation of scientists and professional tradespeople.

6. Other host community benefits which will be negotiated with the local towns.

The Hughes Energy technology eliminates new methane creation from organic wastes which we process. Our system produces a valuable fiber which is used in place of wood pulp for papermaking.

Hughes Energy is excited to work with local towns, communities and waste professionals to provide a repeatable, circular solution for organic recycling to address climate change while providing jobs and opportunity to your families and the local community.

Dane McSpedon is chief executive officer of Hughes Energy Group.

