Guest essay: Amid chaos, hospital aims to be kind

Or Patricia, a patient care associate who, according to a patient’s mother, “got [the patient] to talk about what happened to him in Afghanistan (lots of tears!) …she is the first person in seven years to make this happen.”

Or Dr. Sean Bain, who took the time to comfort a woman processing the loss of her husband. She told us that “just being ‘heard’ and acknowledged was very helpful to me in my grieving process.”

Through our kindness recognition program — which allows people to recognize the kindness of our staff via cards placed throughout the hospital and our off-site locations — we have heard from literally hundreds of patients and families about the kindness we’ve given to them during some of the most difficult times in their lives.

And now, more than ever, we are working to elevate the patient experience as we navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We understand how hard it is for families and friends to not be able to freely visit their loved ones. As mentioned in The Post-Star, we have created “virtual visitation,” allowing patients and families to still make meaningful connections over iPads while ensuring the safety of all.