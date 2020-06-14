Guest essay: Amid chaos, hospital aims to be kind

The other day, I was watching a television special by a comedian, Patton Oswalt. He talks about his late wife, author Michelle McNamara, who helped him come to terms with how life can seemingly be so chaotic and random.
She would tell him: “Be kind. That’s all you can do. It’s chaos. Be kind.”
I’ve been thinking about this a lot. “It’s chaos. Be kind.” This sums up our lives on even the best of days but seems more true now, in this COVID-19 world we’re living in.
In the hospital setting, we operate in a world of constant changes and challenges daily. There are so many pieces to the intricate health care puzzle — so many departments, people, and processes that have to very quickly work together at a time when people are sick, anxious and feeling their most vulnerable. Sometimes it’s smooth and sometimes it isn’t. Regardless, it’s never easy. The whole system is under stress, and it’s during stressful moments that we have to remember what’s most important: taking care of the patient and their family. And that includes kindness.
Since starting at Glens Falls Hospital two and a half years ago, I have witnessed remarkable acts of kindness and empathy. I think of Blossom, one of our most beloved housekeepers, who takes the time to sit with our patients and believes “showing patients compassion is a simple way I can care for them.”
Or Patricia, a patient care associate who, according to a patient’s mother, “got [the patient] to talk about what happened to him in Afghanistan (lots of tears!) …she is the first person in seven years to make this happen.”
Or Dr. Sean Bain, who took the time to comfort a woman processing the loss of her husband. She told us that “just being ‘heard’ and acknowledged was very helpful to me in my grieving process.”
Through our kindness recognition program — which allows people to recognize the kindness of our staff via cards placed throughout the hospital and our off-site locations — we have heard from literally hundreds of patients and families about the kindness we’ve given to them during some of the most difficult times in their lives.
And now, more than ever, we are working to elevate the patient experience as we navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We understand how hard it is for families and friends to not be able to freely visit their loved ones. As mentioned in The Post-Star, we have created “virtual visitation,” allowing patients and families to still make meaningful connections over iPads while ensuring the safety of all.
Our Emergency Department has doubled down on making sure communication between patients and families is as effective as possible, creating patient family communication cards so families are consistently informed of their loved one’s status. We’re looking into new ways of creating healing and therapeutic environments for our patients during such a stressful time, and we’re proud to be doing anything we can that will help them through their hospital journey.
But we don’t always get it right.
We are human. We are imperfect. We are caregivers navigating a complicated system and, at our very base level, working to keep people alive. Sometimes our kindness and communication skills fall by the wayside.
That’s where my department — patient experience — comes in. While Glens Falls Hospital is continuing to do everything possible to keep patients safe while seeking care, we know that it is just as important that our patients feel safe and genuinely cared for during their time with us.
Patient experience is here to better understand patient and family concerns and look for ways we can do better. We work closely with our senior leadership and all areas in the hospital to address issues, whether they are one-time occurrences or indicative of a trend. We do all we can to make the experience better, for current patients and families and those whom we’ll care for in the future.
If you’re reading this, I want you to know that we are here for you. If you have a concern about a Glens Falls Hospital experience, don’t keep it to yourself. Don’t just express it to friends or on the internet. Share that feedback with our department at 926-3450 or patientexperience@glensfallshosp.org. The COVID-19 improvements I’ve mentioned above? They all came from patients and families speaking up.
I can’t promise you that we’ll always be able to resolve everything. What I can promise is that your concerns will be fully heard and taken seriously, and that you will be treated with dignity, respect, and compassion. In a world of chaos, we’re here to be kind.
Jason Hare is director of patient experience for Glens Falls Hospital.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!