GUEST ESSAY: Advice on dealing with COVID-19

What is the role of masks in helping to minimize the transmission of COVID-19 and the propagation of the pandemic?

That question has been debated a lot. Confusingly, the advice of experts seems to have gone back and forth during the pandemic. Debate has recently been brought to a head by mask mandates, like New York Gov. Hochul’s, and by anti-mask-mandate legislation, like Florida Gov. DeSantis’s. This essay is to distill the current science for your information and to offer the best advice I can.

At the start, let me lay before you that I have been an infectious disease physician and epidemiologist. Now I am retired and old. My kids would say not as sharp. … But when not napping, I still know whom to trust in the worlds of science and medicine, how to find the best scientific data, and how to read the literature with a skeptical “show me” point of view. I also deeply care about the health of the community in which I have lived for so long.

The mask topic is especially important now because of the damn omicron. It is driving what we are seeing: the highest numbers of new infections ever here in Warren County and in the U.S. as a whole. We can expect to see the country’s case numbers jump from an average over the past week of nearly 400,000 per day to as high as 1 million per day in the next four weeks or so. This surge is a result of omicron’s extra contagiousness, which is roughly two to four times more than older variants. It is taking the pandemic to a whole new level, a level that is the greatest public health challenge since 1918.

Yes, it is true that omicron in general causes a relatively milder illness than other variants in most folks. Indeed, it often causes completely asymptomatic cases. Nevertheless, its extraordinary transmissibility means that an infected person, even if asymptomatic, can very easily spread the virus to his mother or her child, or to a check-out person at Price Chopper who might have cancer. Or elderly old me … even though I am vaccinated and boosted. Omicron has mutated beyond older variants in such a way as to be both more transmissible and, worrisomely, also somewhat more resistant to the immunity triggered by our vaccines.

Now. All variants of the virus called SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease COVID-19, are transmissible through the air, including omicron. Droplets from nose and mouth that are full of virus are flung from an infected person's throat into the environment by a cough, sneeze, shouting, singing, but even by talking or deep breathing. Naturally the more infectious droplets in the air, the more virus and the more risk of contagion. Sneezing and coughing are the worst problems. The bigger spray stuff tends to land on surfaces maybe 1 to 2 yards from the mouth; but smaller droplets — aerosols — can contain virus too. These can stay in the air for hours and drift many yards further, maybe to someone getting ice cream in the Price Chopper two or three aisles away.

Masks? Any mask can diminish the spewing of big droplets somewhat. However, you know yourself that a sneeze will blow out the sides of a cloth or surgical mask, because these are liable to fit very poorly around your face. Even the breeze of a speaking voice will find leaks around. And those masks are porous enough that infected aerosols can go right through them. Think of them as not worth much at all on an infected person, a “source,” spewing SARS-CoV-2. Happily, they are a little better in protecting someone uninfected from spew, and surgical masks do better than cloth. But what we call a respirator, a mask labeled N95 or KN95 or KF94, is way better at fitting the face and filtering air, and therefore at protecting you. Here is some science. Studies using manikins have shown that if two subjects, one a viral source and one an uninfected receiver, are put in a room together without masks, it takes about 15 minutes for the receiver to become infected. If both are wearing cloth or surgical masks, the time it takes to cause infection is between 30 and 60 minutes, with surgical masks performing better than cloth. If both are wearing N95s, the time to infection is over six hours; so they are maybe 12 times better than cloth or surgical masks if both are wearing them. If a source is not wearing any face covering, a cloth mask offers a receiver scant protection, a surgical mask increases time to infection to 30 minutes, and a respirator increases time to 1.25 hours, five times better than nothing.

My advice: Go with N95s when you are out of your home, especially if at risk indoors somewhere. It is wise; they are the best. But it is true that some folks are uncomfortable using an N95 for prolonged periods of time. In that case, they should wear a new surgical mask with the best fit possible. This is also true: while mask and respirator efficiency is important, so is wearing them properly — not under the nose or around the neck.

Should face coverings be mandated? Although I think we should all wear them, I am not hugely in favor of Gov. Hochul’s mask mandate. It won’t be widely enforced, even in stores that have signs on their doors to mask up. Furthermore, a mandate will badly annoy some folks … who might yell. Yelling can spread the virus.

Yes, you should use face coverings, especially respirators. But please think of whatever you use as just a part of a whole defensive plan. Here is a list of other interventions.

1. The most important by far is vaccination. Though our current vaccines work less well against omicron, they still work well enough to diminish the nastiness of an infection, keeping many of us away from hospitals and death. Get vaccinated and boosted. Everyone should self-mandate to do this.

2. Since the amount of time the infected and uninfected folks are together is critical, mixing their respiratory droplets and aerosols, you should avoid crowds whenever possible and should spend as little time as possible with folks outside your household members.

3. If a group of family and friends is coming together, consider asking all to be tested with an at-home COVID test kit. Home tests are quite good for this purpose, although the PCR tests you have to go someplace for are better.

4. Keep your distance from folks. Six feet is the guideline, built on how far big respiratory droplets are spewed. Again, aerosols can travel much further, so six feet is only relatively a bit safer than nothing.

5. Consider using a portable air filter indoors. They do help clear a room’s air. These are especially valuable if someone at home is immunocompromised and therefore more at risk for severe disease or death by SARS-CoV-2.

6. Hold your group activities out of doors whenever you can.

7. Cough or sneeze into your elbow even if you are masked. Ask others to do the same. That definitely helps control the spew.

8. Don’t yell at people. Avoid being yelled at.

9. Don’t drink in a crowded bar where you pull down your mask to swig and swig again, then get drunk and forget the mask entirely, start singing with the crowd, and cough all over everybody.

10. If you feel sick, be tested for COVID-19. Again, home test kits are good for this, if not perfect.

11. If you are infected, for everyone’s sake, self-isolate. Stay isolated until you feel better or for at least five days even if asymptomatic.

Finally, some questions: Why wouldn’t you wear a face covering anyway? Come on. Is it because you don’t like to be told what to do by some authority figure? Or because you accept the “advice” of some so-called authorities who seek to minimize this awful pandemic and the use of masks in particular? (I’m sure you know that some of them have regretted their stance at the last on their COVID-19 deathbeds.) Aren’t you just more likely to be putting yourself or someone’s mom at risk for no good reason? Or maybe me? Well, you may be tired of me writing at you. … I can’t blame you. … Anyway, I have to take a nap.

A very happy and healthy new year to you and yours.

Richard P. Leach, M.D., is an internist, infectious disease consultant and travel and tropical medicine specialist. He practiced in Glens Falls for 35 years, also serving as Glens Falls Hospital’s infection control officer and hospital epidemiologist. Retiring from private practice in 2011, he continued to provide travel medicine counseling at the Warren County Clinic until COVID-19 forced its cancellation. Warren County keeps him on as a medical director and consultant to the Tuberculosis Program. Dr. Leach is known for his role as co-founder and president of the Adirondack AIDS Task Force in the 1980s and 1990s, as the founder and president of the Glens Falls Medical Mission and its Project Guatemala in the 1990s, as the husband of Dr. Loren Baim, as the father of Christina Johnston, Timothy Leach, Molly Leach and Marta Leach, and as the grandfather of Rhone and of 3-week-old Thatcher James.