More than 70,200 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2017, including illicit drugs and opioids, creating a twofold increase within the decade. In helping to overcome this epidemic, isn’t it possible that there is a better way to support addicts than telling them to “just say no” to drugs?
We live in a society where addiction is perceived as self-inflicted and caused by the actions of the person who chose to take their first hit or sip, whatever it may be. Is this how we think of diseases like diabetes or heart disease? Just as the patient with heart disease consumed fatty foods, knowing that this could lead to health issues, the same can be said for addicts the first time they ingest a substance. It is silly to say that those who took part in causing their illness do not deserve to be treated, so why should we treat the addict any differently?
Many people have a hard time calling addiction a disease, and I will grant that speculation is understandable. But what everyone does not know is that once the brain becomes addicted to a substance or behavior, it does not function in the same way that it did prior to the addiction taking over. There is a stigma of addicts as those who do not care about their wellbeing but are making a choice to ruin their lives by getting high. But no one chooses to become an addict. No one wants their life to be taken by a chemical dependence in which they don’t have control over their actions anymore. An addiction is considered a consuming passion that you are helpless to resist, no matter what the consequences. It is the “helpless to resist” part that needs to be further understood.
There are two types of dependence that limit addicts’ sense of judgment and decision making. The first is a physical or chemical dependence, in which addicts grow to take drugs to avoid sickness and be able to function in a normal way. The body has grown so physically dependent on the chemical that it requires the drug to function normally, or else it will go into severe withdrawal. At this point, they take the drug as a chore rather than a relief. Psychological dependence is tricky because there is no time limit to when your mind will stop craving the chemical or behavior you were dependent on. No addict wants to feel out of control in his own body.
You have free articles remaining.
What causes addicts to end up like this? Most importantly, a drug’s physical effects cannot be the sole cause of addiction; there has to be a pre-existing vulnerability. A war on drugs that communicates a message of prohibition is not solving the problem. It is not a war on drugs, but rather a war on people with addiction. Addiction is an equal opportunity affliction, affecting people without regard to their economic circumstances, education, race, geography or IQ. Anyone can become an addict, but there is a reason that not everyone who tries drugs or alcohol becomes addicted. The human brain can become predisposed to addiction at a young age, in which children receive a lack of constant emotional nurturing. The absence of consistent parental contact in infancy makes a child more vulnerable to “needing” drugs of abuse later on to supplement what their brain is lacking. It’s not that all addicts come from families of abuse or neglect. An ever-accelerating part of modern living is the disruption of family life, in which many children have lost their primary emotional attachment of nurturing adults. Addicts’ brain development are often sabotaged by some form of trauma in the early years: whether it is obvious or not.
One way that I suggest we can help addicts in our society is through harm reduction. One form of this is the prescription of methadone, which is a legal narcotic that doesn’t cause a high but prevents drug craving and withdrawal symptoms. It is safe and prevents them from having to steal and beg to avoid withdrawal symptoms. Another form of harm reduction is the introduction of supervised injection sites. These services provide sterile supplies, secure environment, lifesaving support and withdrawal management. In 2019, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Denver are among a few of the U.S. cities seriously considering the implementation of these sites.
Many people see these forms of treatment as enabling addicts to continue with their destructive behaviors. Now that you know a little bit about the nature of addiction as a disease, hopefully you can see that keeping addicts off the streets through treatment will only decrease the stigma and work to improve an epidemic that has taken so many lives.
At the heart of every addiction is deep emotional pain. Everyone has different ways of coping with pain; it’s just that our behavioral addictions like eating or exercising are more socially acceptable than the drug addicts’. The addict gets to a place that drugs replace the void that used to be occupied by pain, where drugs are addictive because they provide an immediate chemical relief and do not postpone gratification or reward. We need to help addicts learn to accept pain and feel emotions again that their drug of choice once masked. To do this, we have to change the stigma of addiction as merely self-inflicted and put an end to “just say no.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.