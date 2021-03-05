GUEST ESSAY: A year later, vaccines offer hope in midst of pandemic

It’s hard to believe, but it was just over a year ago that the first positive COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States. Since then, nearly every aspect of our daily lives has been adjusted to fit a new normal. Safety measures have been put into place to lessen the spread of the virus and health care workers and public health officials continue to work around the clock to protect and serve their communities.
There isn’t a magic solution to put an end to the pandemic, but we do have an incredibly powerful tool at our disposal that brings with it a sense of hope — a vaccine. After months of research and development and clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines met the Food and Drug Administration’s rigorous and science-based standards for quality, safety and effectiveness. We know, however, that it’s not enough just to have a vaccine available, people must be willing to get vaccinated to achieve the numbers we need to mitigate the ongoing threat of the virus.
As health care providers continue to work in close coordination with public health agencies to distribute the vaccine according to the New York Department of Health rollout plan, it’s important to know a few key things about the vaccine itself, including:
• The COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approximately 95% effective with two doses, with Johnson and Johnson at 66% effective at one dose, at preventing mild and severe COVID-19 symptoms. Importantly, all three have been shown to prevent severe disease. For comparison’s sake, the annual influenza vaccine is about 47%, measles 97%, and mumps 88%. For the vaccine to be most effective, it’s critical that you receive both doses for Pfizer and Moderna in the recommended time frame, which varies slightly, depending on which vaccine you receive.
• You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine. There is not a live virus in the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning it is impossible to get the virus from the vaccine. Rather, the vaccine essentially has the ingredients and instructions our body needs to build a defensive mechanism against the virus — called antibodies — without ever coming in contact with the virus itself.
• Side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine are similar to other vaccines, like the flu shot or shingles vaccine. Commonly reported side effects associated with the vaccine include fever, fatigue and soreness around the injection site. These are perfectly normal, should only last for about 24-48 hours and are not a cause for concern. It is equally normal to have no side effects.
As the vaccine rollout takes place across the country, pharmacies, hospitals and local health departments in New York are being allotted doses and administering those doses based on the state’s phased rollout plan, which prioritizes those eligible to receive the vaccine based on a number of factors. You can learn more about New York’s phased distribution of the vaccine at covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov
Right now, the supply of vaccines from the federal government is limited, and like other health care providers, Glens Falls Hospital is working to be sure that every dose we receive is allocated as directed. This is a quickly evolving situation, and as a country we’re in uncharted territory with a vaccination effort of this scale. Your continued support, patience and understanding is deeply appreciated as we navigate this effort together.