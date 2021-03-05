GUEST ESSAY: A year later, vaccines offer hope in midst of pandemic

It’s hard to believe, but it was just over a year ago that the first positive COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States. Since then, nearly every aspect of our daily lives has been adjusted to fit a new normal. Safety measures have been put into place to lessen the spread of the virus and health care workers and public health officials continue to work around the clock to protect and serve their communities.

There isn’t a magic solution to put an end to the pandemic, but we do have an incredibly powerful tool at our disposal that brings with it a sense of hope — a vaccine. After months of research and development and clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines met the Food and Drug Administration’s rigorous and science-based standards for quality, safety and effectiveness. We know, however, that it’s not enough just to have a vaccine available, people must be willing to get vaccinated to achieve the numbers we need to mitigate the ongoing threat of the virus.

As health care providers continue to work in close coordination with public health agencies to distribute the vaccine according to the New York Department of Health rollout plan, it’s important to know a few key things about the vaccine itself, including: