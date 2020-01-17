GUEST ESSAY: A new idea to fund college education, eliminate student debt

The college-educated people are the minds of America now and for future generations. Our philosophy now is: go to college, get a degree, find a job and end up for years paying off the school tuition debt.

Think of it — it should be the complete opposite. They should go to college, become educated graduates and go into the workplace, continuing to make our country the greatest now and into the future. We owe them for their skills and knowledge that they learned in college to help make all of our lives better and for all Americans to continue to enjoy the prosperity and freedoms we possess.

Look at all the industries that demonstrate the knowledge these college grads have come up with through their invention and creativity. The idea that they have to pay America for years to come to give us the greatness that we are is simply ridiculous.

For the long term on education funding, I would like us to eventually have a plan whereby student tuition would be completely free.

Income tax relief

My plan, to start with, will have a student graduate from college with a degree. They would start paying off their student loan the year after graduation and continue for a 10-year period.