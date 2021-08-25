GUEST EDITORIAL: Hochul will need COVID support

During her comments Tuesday, Hochul didn’t mention the need for additional emergency powers, or the role of the State Legislature. But she’ll need the support of legislative leaders, whom she met with Tuesday, if not new executive powers or legislative moves, to accomplish her goals.

That’s important in a contentious environment now likely to become even more contentious. Hochul’s plans will incur the wrath of some parents and teachers, particularly on Long Island where school board fights are ongoing. Beyond making sure her efforts stand up to legal challenges, Hochul will have to sell her message, utilizing all levels of government to help.

That’s where Hochul’s promise of collaboration and partnership comes in. That’s easy to pledge on Day One. It’s a lot harder to deliver. That was made clear Tuesday as a barrage of special interests issued lengthy to-do lists for Hochul, which she’ll have to balance with the state’s own massive needs. Among her priorities, Hochul mentioned COVID rent relief funds, the environment, small business, job creation, crime and systemic racism. She notably focused little attention on some of her predecessor’s key issues, like transit and economic development, in the brief address. Hopefully, there’ll be more on that to come.